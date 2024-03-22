Horse surprises tourists at the pub

It's not every day you see a horse tied to the hitching rail at the pub in these modern times...unless you're driving through a little town, 365km north west of Brisbane.
Although to be fair, the horse, Cherokee, owned by Tori Brown isn't at the Mount Perry Grand Hotel every day, but he is a regular.
For motorists passing through Mount Perry, the striking six-year-old Persian cross Pinto Quarter Horse does catch the eye when he's 'parked' in front of the pub.
Tori, who works at the hotel in the kitchen, said she rides Cherokee in fairly regularly and tourists often stopped to take lots of pictures of him.
She said he was a bit of a tourist attraction now and was very used to people patting him and taking his photo.
Seventeen-year-old Tori said she rides to the pub once or twice a week for a soft drink as she was not old enough to drink alcohol.
"He comes in with me on my days off, not when I'm working," she said.
Cherokee has been with Tori since he was a foal and, she said, lots of people had learnt to ride on him and she used him as a trail horse.
Of the five horses that she owned, she said Cherokee was her favourite.
