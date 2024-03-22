Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Horse surprises tourists at the pub

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
March 22 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tori Brown with her horse, Cherokee, and locals Rick and Molly Page, at the pub. Picture: Judith Maizey
Tori Brown with her horse, Cherokee, and locals Rick and Molly Page, at the pub. Picture: Judith Maizey

It's not every day you see a horse tied to the hitching rail at the pub in these modern times...unless you're driving through a little town, 365km north west of Brisbane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.