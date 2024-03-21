MLA launches transport hub during Toowoomba conference

A one-stop shop for livestock transport information has been launched by MLA at the combined Queensland and Australian Livestock Transporters' Associations' National Conference in Toowoomba.
Developed in consultation with the livestock transport supply chain, the MLA Transport hub helps to navigate rules, roles and responsibilities for livestock transport anywhere in Australia.
MLA Project manager for animal wellbeing and rural transporter Sharon Dundon said the hub was a proactive and collaborative effort to help everyone in the supply chain understand how to prepare livestock correctly for transport.
"We met with transporters, agents, lot feeders and producers in 2023 to find out how we can continue to improve the livestock transport process," Ms Dundon said.
"There was united agreement in the need for a central location for livestock transport information leading to the development of the Transport hub."
The hub includes information on transporting cattle, sheep and goats by road in Australia, with specific advice on different classes of animals and links to other relevant sites.
"We will continue to refine the hub as we receive feedback from users. We want it to be relevant, easy to access and useful for people needing to transport livestock every day," Ms Dundon said.
Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association vice president Athol Carter said the hub demonstrated how supply chain parties were getting on the front foot and working together for the best outcomes for animals in their care.
"Transporting and handling livestock is a specialist task and one which the whole supply chain relies on to be performed safely, efficiently and professionally," Mr Carter said.
"Well planned and managed livestock transport delivers the best results for people and animals, higher profits and ensures the sustainability of the industry.
"The Transport hub is going to be especially valuable in helping producers understand how they can work with transporters and the rest of the supply chain to achieve best practice.
Using new and existing resources, the hub equips producers with tools to identify and implement best practice in dispatching and receiving stock, including the latest industry trends, hands on practical advice and scientific research.
