MLA launches transport hub during Toowoomba conference

Updated March 21 2024 - 5:28pm, first published 5:24pm
MLA's Sharon Dundon and Athol Carter of the Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association in Toowoomba. Picture: Helen Walker
A one-stop shop for livestock transport information has been launched by MLA at the combined Queensland and Australian Livestock Transporters' Associations' National Conference in Toowoomba.

