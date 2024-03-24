Leucaena veteran adopts biosolids from human sewage into grazing operation

Calliope graziers Bruce and Lucinda Mayne of Fairview continuously innovate their grazing operation.
They're veterans of using leucaena to double weight gain in cattle and breed it for seed, but recently they've enhanced pastures by incorporating biosoilds from treated human sewage for carbon improvement.
Councils nationwide are increasingly exploring new ways to re-purpose and recycle treated effluent and biosolids, by-products of the sewage treatment process.
About a year ago, the Maynes began sourcing biosolids from Impact Carbon, a Gladstone-based company that handles liquid and dried biosolids.
The company manages the drying and handling process before distributing the product to agricultural businesses.
Mr Mayne believed there would be significant long-term benefits in his pastures through the product's ability to add carbon back into the soils, improve moisture holding ability and keep microbes more active.
"I think producers don't like talking about it because it sounds like you're a big sewage farm," Mr Mayne said. "It doesn't smell, it only has a slight odour."
"There's no feedlots around here, so this seemed like a good alternative."
Although he was still in the testing phase in some of the paddocks, he'd seen significant improvements at a 50 hectare turf farm they'd purchased in 2022 and were converting into grazing country.
There was a better result there than on another 50 hectare patch they'd applied it to, which was on irrigation country at Fairview.
Mr Mayne thought it was likely because the turf farm was more depleted and had a different soil composition.
"We left a strip that hadn't been done and that's what we can gauge it by. It has made an enormous amount of difference at the turf farm," he said.
"We haven't seen much of a result on the irrigation country at Fairview that we applied 12 months ago, but it already gets a fair bit of synthetic nitrogen."
He thought the benefits to the irrigation country may be more nuanced or show up further down the track.
Two weeks ago, Mr Mayne also spread and ploughed the product into a 20 hectare dryland plot at Fairview that would soon be planted with rye grass as winter fodder crop for the cattle.
As a leucaena veteran, Mr Mayne often wondered why its uptake wasn't higher in coastal regions.
"You've got something that could double your weight gain, so it begs the question," he said.
He thought the reason likely came down to a combination of factors, including the cost to establish, the fear of failure of establishment, concerns about it spreading as a weed, or that producers didn't like the look of it.
Mr Mayne first started seeing the potential for leucaena at John O'Neil's property Nyanda in the early 1980s, before planting at his own properties, Broken Plains and Bandana, which were in the Rolleston district.
He started planting the psyllid resistant Redlands at Fairview around eight years ago.
"Out in the Canarvon, it would double your carrying capacity and double your weight gain.
"On the coastal country, because it already grows a lot of grass, it doesn't increase your carrying capacity by much, maybe 30pc, but it does certainly double your weight gain," he said.
When they first planted at Fairview, the traditional way of planting straight into the ground was ineffective.
It took them a couple of years to find the best way to plant it on their creek flats with heavy clay soils and hilly country with high gravel content soils.
"We realised we needed to get our country better-drained so we started building banks on the creek flats.
"What happens with clay is that the moisture can't get away and the leucaena doesn't like to be lying in wet ground for long periods of time, it likes to be well-drained.
"We built banks about half a metre high and we already have half a metre of top soil, so we probably have a metre of soil underneath where it grows."
Mr Mayne said leucaena didn't grow as well on the hills, but the lift in production was the same because of the lower quality in country to begin with.
They planted leucaena in mounds on the hill country, with seed planed every 50mm as shallow as possible. Banks are built level on the hill as to retain any rainfall.
They grow about 30 hectares of leucaena for seed for Agrimix, and said there was capacity to expand if they wanted to lock up more country as the company had ambitions to increase its seed production.
In the paddocks, they've planted roughly 6000 trees to the hectare as fodder for cattle, with trees taking between 10 months to two years to establish.
They rotate cattle between three or four paddocks with fixed internal fencing, roughly 60ha in size, giving the cattle about three weeks in each paddock.
"Traditionally we aim for about three to five established trees per metre of row and our rows vary from seven to 10 metres apart," Mr Mayne said.
They buy weaners at nine months old around 230kg to 250kg from the saleyards and grow them out for around 10 months, before selling them off at around 450kg with very little if any supplementary feeding.
They send their cattle to the 100 day feeder market.
"If we kept them for the 12 months, they'd get to putting on 250kg and double the weight gain than what you would get on a regular paddock with coastal native grasses."
If you would like to share your thoughts on why you think leucaena hasn't taken off in coastal areas or are using biosolids in your operation, please email ellouise.bailey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au or call 0447 477 399.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.