Export competition lifts bull prices at Gracemere

The majority of categories were back at Gracemere on Wednesday where 2974 head were yarded.
Agents saw 1631 steers, 952 heifers, 330 cows, 26 bulls and 35 cows and calves, drawn from Collinsville, Proserpine, Sarina, Marlborough, Dingo, Biloela and everywhere in between.
The market saw movement and softening in some areas while staying firm to stronger in others.
Steers saw higher top prices however lower prices towards the bottom of the market, which saw the average fall by 13 cents.
Heifers on average were firm on last week with heavy slaughter/feeder heifers softer, while the lighter weaners strengthened.
The cow market was softer across the board by 25 cents while bulls enjoyed strong export competition to stay similar to last week.
G Davey, Gogango sold Brangus cross steers for 243c weighing 563kg to return $1369/hd.
RJ Dunning, Morinish sold Santa cross steers for 306c weighing 519kg to return $1590/hd.
DA Sanderson and MG McGhee, Mt Maria sold Charbray cross steers for 366c weighing 241kg to return $884/hd.
P&D Smith, Gainsford sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 312c weighing 343kg to return $1071/hd.
SJ.PC PTYLTD, Homebush sold Grey Brahman steers for 302c weighing 342kg to return $1035/hd.
DG and JE Olive, Dingo sold EU Brangus steers for 328c, weighing 298kg to return $980/hd.
A and C Pastoral, Limestone Creek sold Brangus steers for 320c weighing 290kg to return $930/hd.
A Ferris, Ogmore, sold Brahman cross steers for 300c weighing 284 kg to return $854 /hd.
P Czislowski, Cobraball sold Brangus cross steers for 322c weighing 264kg to return $851/hd.
J and J Ramm, Dululu, sold Droughtmaster steers for 398c weighing 251 kg to return $999/hd.
M Bruce, Calliope sold Brangus steers for 400c weighing 236kg to return $944/hd.
Bauman & Acton, Dingo sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for 236c weighing 339kg to return $801/hd.
Dunbar Pastoral, Glenlee sold Brangus heifers for 226c weighing 249kg to return $564/hd.
G Ogden, Bracewell sold Brangus heifers for 234c weighing 232kg to return $545/hd.
RC and GD Murray, Gracemere sold Brahman cows for 202c weighing 691kg to return $1400/hd.
W and L Price, Moura, sold Droughtmaster cows for 200c, weighing 610kg to return $1222/hd.
Retreat Grazing, Alton Downs sold Droughtmaster cows for 200c, weighing 581kg to return $1163/hd.
Coorumburra Rural Enterprises, Marlborough sold Brangus cows for 211c, weighing 463kg to return $980/hd.
Citi Farm Holdings, Dingo sold Brahman cross cows and calves for $1540/unit.
