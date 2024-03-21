Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Steers make 388c/kg at Monto show and sale

March 21 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Hatton, judge John Auld and Adam Hatton with the champion females of the annual prime show and sale. Picture: Susie McLaughlan Photography
Brett Hatton, judge John Auld and Adam Hatton with the champion females of the annual prime show and sale. Picture: Susie McLaughlan Photography

There were 1133 head yarded for KellCo Rural Agencies Monto Annual Prime Show and Sale on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.