Steers make 388c/kg at Monto show and sale

There were 1133 head yarded for KellCo Rural Agencies Monto Annual Prime Show and Sale on Wednesday.
There was solid demand for the cattle on offer with agents reporting the market followed the "current trend and sold well" in comparison to other centres this week.
In the show section, judged by John Auld, the grand champion pen of males was won by Glenjoy Holdings who took out the class for six steers 600kg and over.
Grand champion pen of females was awarded to Hatton and Co and capped off a successful day including wins in the class for single steer 600kg and over, six heifers 500kg and over and single heifer 500kg and over
Other major winners were Hall Ag Co, taking out the class for six steers 520-600kg and also the class for single steer 520-600kg.
AR Maynard won two classes, six heifers 420-520kg and six heifers 350-420kg.
The class for six cows any weight was won by Boogal Cattle Co, pen of six steers 420-520kg went to Herrod Pastoral and six steers 350-420kg was won by Kyntyre Partnership.
In the sale highlights; a Charbray bull sold to 238.2c/kg averaging 455kg to return $1083.
Simmental cross steers sold to 255c/kg averaging 685kg to return $1746.
Santa Gertrudis steers sold to 257.2c/kg averaging 745kg to return $1916.
Speckle Park cross steers sold to 263.2c/kg averaging 630kg to return $1658.
Santa Gertrudis steers sold to 256.2c/kg averaging $790kg to return $2026.
Santa Gertrudis cows sold to 218.2c/kg averaging 686kg to return $1497.
Red Brangus cows sold to 221.2c/kg averaging 662kg to return $1465.
Brahman cows sold to 220c/kg averaging 608kg to return $1338.
Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 257.2c/kg averaging 610kg to return $1568.
Red Brangus heifers sold to 252.2c/kg averaging 498kg to return $1256.
Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 272.2c/kg averaging 425kg to return $1156.
Brangus heifers sold to 268.2c/kg averaging 480kg to return $1287.
Angus cross steers sold to 304.2c/kg averaging 503kg to return $1531.
Angus steers sold to 300c/kg averaging 421kg to return $1263.
Angus steers sold to 310.2c/kg averaging 322kg to return $1001.
Santa Gertrudis steers sold to 354.2c/kg averaging 364kg to return $1290.
Droughtmaster cross steers sold to 320.2c/kg averaging 351kg to return $1124.
Charbray cross steers sold to 354.2c/kg averaging 327kg to return $1160.
Charbray steers sold to 354.2c/kg averaging 290kg to return $1027.
Simmental cross steers sold to 360.2c/kg averaging 285kg to return $1026
Simmental cross steers sold to 368.2c/kg averaging 284kg to return $1047.
Charbray steers sold to 388.2c/kg averaging 224kg to return $871.
Droughtmaster cross steers sold to 354.2c/kg averaging 218kg to return $775.
Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 266.2c/kg averaging 415kg to return $1104.
Charbray cross heifers sold to 266.2c/kg averaging 495kg to return $1317.
