Lack of buyer confidence at cattle sales "hard to understand"

A Queensland livestock agent and saleyard owner said he cannot understand the current lack of buyer confidence at recent cattle sales.
At the Eidsvold Saleyards yesterday, 840 liveweight cattle and nine cows and calves were yarded for the fortnightly Prime Store Sale.
Eidsvold Livestock and Property principal Rob Bygrave, who owns the Eidsvold Saleyards, said the sale was "a little bit tough" like all the other markets recently.
"The better cattle sold well - we had cattle that sold well above the rate, but average cattle struggled," he said.
Mr Bygrave said with plenty of feed throughout the area and a very positive start to the year, it was quite hard to understand the lack of buyer confidence within the industry at the moment.
"Significant price decreases are being experienced in all selling centres throughout Australia which is quite alarming this early in the season," he said.
Mr Bygrave said the last four sales at Eidsvold at the end of last year were a bit ordinary and then it rained.
"And the first four sales (of this year) it probably went up 25c/kg so we had good rises right up until the middle of February and then it stabilised and then the March sales have been a little bit harder," he said.
"We're enjoying a good season, we haven't really had the influence of winter yet, (but) the confidence (in the market) is a bit scary. Everyone you talk to and every media outlet you hear, they're all talking it down for no real reason.
"No-one can really understand why - (for example) little light heifers are making under $2/head and you can stack them up in a paddock and they don't eat much and they don't cost you much...so we're very surprised that someone's not stepping up and putting pressure on the bottom end of the market.
"At the moment, the confidence is a bit shot and, yea, you talk to everyone and everyone's not quite sure why it's doing what it's doing at the moment."
Around the yards, there was a mixed response to prices and the market although Greg Atkinson, Ninety, Mt Perry, and others felt "the meatworks were controlling prices at the moment".
Vendors Sandra and John Axam, Deven Row, Mundubbera, thought their cattle could have done better, but acknowledged prices were down a bit.
Early in the sale, another vendor Alexis Hindmarsh, Mt Hindmarsh, Harrami, who had a line of 200 Number 3 weaners for sale, said she was happy with the price she got for her Simbrah cross steers of $3.56/kg.
Before the sale, Ms Hindmarsh she would be happy with whatever she got as it would be better than what they would have got at the end of last year.
"I think the market has got to hit an average at some point, it peaked at (a price) probably not as high as everyone wanted it to, but I think it's peaked and will drop again now and probably plateau just before winter," she said.
"The fat market is dictating what everyone else is making at the minute, and we've just got to run off that."
Buyer Kevin Revill, Arawatta, Maryborough, who waited all sale for one of the last pens, paid $2.78/kg for 10 Santa/Angus cross heifers.
Mr Revill said he was very happy with his purchase as they were good quality cattle that he planned to use for breeding.
Commission buyer Tony Pearce of TopX Taroom/Wandoan, who bought 180 steers, said prices were back a fair bit by about 30-40c/kg.
But he said he had picked out and bought some of the better cattle at the right price for two different producers, one at Taroom, the other at Munduberra.
"The lead (cattle) are good, but the lesser ones are way cheaper."
Mr Bygrave said they had a very good line of heavy feeder flatback steers and an exceptional run of Nunber 2 heifers from Peter and Edi Hansen, Landsend, who sent in 155 No 2 Santa Angus cross heifers and which sold 20c/kg above the current rate.
He said, compared to the last Eidsvold sale, everything was back in price with the better cattle probably back 15-20c/kg with the exception of the Hansen cattle.
"They did really really well and it's good from a saleyard point of view...to get a good line of cattle - one vendor had 200 head and another vendor had 155 head and when you get those big runs of cattle you get a really good opportunity to draft them up well," he said.
Yesterday's sale included vendors from Theodore and Monto, south to Eidsvold and Mundubbera.
Other sale details were as follows:
Meatworks cows were 20-40c/kg easier while light weaner heifers struggled to reach 200c/kg.
Quality milk and two tooth steers were slightly easier with the better pens selling to 310c/kg to return $1420/head for a weight of 300-400 kg.
Background steers were the least affected with sales making out to 356c/kg to average 300c/kg or $1037/head.
A very good line of 155 Number 2 Santa/Angus cross heifers on account P and E Hansen, Landsend, Eidsvold, weighing an average of 405 kg topped at 280.2c/kg to average 260c/kg and return a top of $1054/head.
