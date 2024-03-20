Silverdale market softens

Hayes and Co yarded 411 head at Silverdale sale on Wednesday.
They reported the export and slaughter market softened again this week and heavy feeder steers also saw a fall in price.
Although one major feedlot remains out of the saleyard competition, feeder heifers saw little change to last week. Restockers and weaner steers also saw a decline in price.
Peakview sold Droughtmaster cows for 211c/kg or $1272.
B and T McAlister sold Santa cross cows for 223c or $1360.
Guernsey dairy cull cows from JN and MW Berg sold for 186c or $1125.
M and J O'Reilly sold Santa bulls for 247c or $2115.
C and M Christensen sold Charbray full mouth ox for 264c or $1797.
Brahman cross heavy heifers from PS Spann sold for 263c or $1632.
SJ and JF Moloney sold Santa heavy feeder steers for 310c or $1320.
C and H Trembath sold Charbray light feeder steers for 318c or $1240.
Est of JM Smith sold Charbray light feeder steers for 313c or $1080.
Charbray feeder heifers from The Viking Gard sold for 242c or $955.
E and K Brain sold Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers for 213c or $502.
L and L Rohan sold Charolais cross weaner steers for 355c or $942.
Limo cross weaner heifer (show potential) from A and J Howard sold for 371c or $850.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.