Picturesque Linfields well suited to equestian pursuits

Linfields is an attractive 41 hectare (101 acre) property nestled in the fertile and picturesque Linthorpe Valley that is well suited to horses.
Located 18km from Pittsworth, 29km from Oakey and 40km from Toowoomba, the Queensland Darling Downs property is presented with fencing, paddocks and stable infrastructure.
Linfields has a multitude of stables and spelling yards including six stables inside the main shed and a further six stables outdoors.
There is also a quality six horse, variable speed horse walker, plus other day yards and shelters and a 60x30m floodlit arena.
The property has seven various sized spelling paddocks, a large grazing paddock and a cultivation paddock.
Most of the fencing is plain hot wires on steel posts with the boundary fence being barbed wires and split timber posts.
There are concrete troughs in all of the paddocks.
Linfields features a 31 megalitre water extraction licence for irrigation purposes.
An equipped stock and domestic water bore located just behind the house supplies quality water to tanks located beside the main shed.
Other improvements include a 18x12m main shed with LED high bay lights and three phase power, two hay sheds, a raised timber barn and an original dairy shed.
The comfortable three bedroom country style home has recently been transformed with extensive renovations, including being restumped, fitted with a new verandah and a new Colorbond roof.
The comfortable home features a large, open plan kitchen dining, living area and a separate office.
There is also a detached building with a separate shower and toilet with an adjoining laundry.
Linfields will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Toowoomba on April 18, with prior offers considered.
Contact Mitch Gillece, 0488 016 401, Ray White Rural, Pittsworth.
