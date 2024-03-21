Queensland Country Life
Trail tests hyacinth weed as mulch or compost for primary producers

March 21 2024 - 4:00pm
Hyacinth being harvested at Murray Lagoon near Rockhampton. Pictures supplied by the Fitzroy Basin Association
A pilot project is underway in the Fitzroy River waterways to explore whether hyacinth, an invasive and fast spreading weed, could be turned into mulch or compost for agricultural use.

