Steers reach 432c at Roma store sale

A total of 6070 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 418c/kg and averaged 337c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 432c/kg and averaged 374c/kg. Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 416c/kg and averaged 347c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 410c/kg and averaged 329c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 346c/kg and averaged 317c/kg.
JE and JL Creevey, Lucknow Station, Augathella sold Charolais steers to 416c/kg, reaching a top of $1311 to average $1013. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 294c/kg, reaching a top of $816 to average $658.
GJ and MJ Owens, Arranmore, Longreach sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 398c/kg, reaching a top of $1274 to average $1238.
SD and MJ Russell, Willara, Augathella sold Charolais cross steers to 396c/kg, reaching a top of $1381 to average $1203.
Malcolm Burey, Backcreek, Amby sold Charbray cross steers to 394c/kg, reaching a top of $1073 to average $1073.
AR and TM Marsh, Hillsborough Station, St George sold Angus cross steers to 388c/kg, reaching a top of $1177 to average $1137.
Cowarie Pastoral Company, Forest Grove, Wallumbilla sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 386c/kg, reaching a top of $1258 to average $1041. The Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 280c/kg, reaching a top of $753 to average $728.
JL Marks and Son, Billoola, Charleville sold Simmental cross steers to 382c/kg, reaching a top of $1221 to average $1143.
DR Gordon, Peronne, Injune sold Angus cross steers to 378c/kg, reaching a top of $1388 to average $1299.
RW and KE Thorne, Holmleigh, Mitchell sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 376c/kg, reaching a top of $1169 to average $1136. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 255c/kg, reaching a top of $1127 to average $852. The Santa Gertrudis cows sold to 200c/kg, reaching a top of $1251 to average $1251.
PF and WJ Hooper, West End, Isisford sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 358c/kg, reaching a top of $1136 to average $1059. The Droughtmaster cross heifers sold to 270c/kg, reaching a top of $814 to average $814.
Richland Hill Grazing Pty Ltd, Richland Hill, Mitchell sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 356c/kg, reaching a top of $1104 to average $1104. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 270c/kg, reaching a top of $812 to average $812.
T and H Grazing, Bungaroo, Wallumbilla sold Charolais steers to 356c/kg, reaching a top of $1100 to average $1100.
Bushy Park Pastoral Pty Ltd, Bushy Park, Cloncurry sold Droughtmaster steers to 352c/kg, reaching a top of $1353 to average $1108.
RE and ED Smith, Marranoonbah, Condobolin sold Charolais steers to 350c/kg, reaching a top of $1461 to average $1125. The Charolais heifers sold to 276c/kg, reaching a top of $1049 to average $900.
PJ and MM Vetter, Cooladdi sold Droughtmaster steers to 344c/kg, reaching a top of $1266 to average $1196.
IJ and CE Wilson, Wyreema, Injune sold Brangus cross steers to 340c/kg, reaching a top of $1291 to average $1220.
Brad Marks, Bullecourt, Charleville sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 336c/kg, reaching a top of $1463 to average $1273.
Path Assets Pty Ltd, Ross Creek, Roma sold Charolais cross steers to 335c/kg, reaching a top of $1528 to average $1470.
Parkinson Bros, Palardo, Dulacca sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 324c/kg, reaching a top of $1472 to average $1416.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 312c/kg and averaged 298c/kg, while heifers in the 200-280kg range topped at 294c/kg and averaged 241c/kg. Heifers in the 280-330kg range topped at 284c/kg, averaging 248c/kg. Heifers in the 330-400kg range topped at 290c/kg, averaging 249c/kg. Heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 286c/kg, averaging 237c/kg.
Robert Brumpton, St Kilda, Roma sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 290c/kg, reaching a top of $1066 to average $969.
KC Donohoe and Sons, Bauhinia Vale, Wandoan sold Angus cross heifers to 284c/kg, reaching a top of $1019 to average $923.
Strathleigh Farming Co, Strathleigh, St George sold Belmont Red heifers to 270c/kg, reaching a top of $1132 to average $1132.
John York, Taunton, Roma sold Simmental cross heifers to 266c/kg, reaching a top of $1068 to average $875.
Cows in the 330-400kg range reached 184c/kg and averaged 170c/kg. Cows in the 400-500kg range topped at 190c/kg, averaging 169c/kg. Cows in the 500-600kg range topped at 210c/kg, averaging 188c/kg. Cows over 600kg topped at 210c/kg, averaging 197c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.