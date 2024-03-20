Steers reach 432c at Roma store sale

Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 418c/kg and averaged 337c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 432c/kg and averaged 374c/kg. Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 416c/kg and averaged 347c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 410c/kg and averaged 329c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 346c/kg and averaged 317c/kg.

