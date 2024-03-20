Peanuts and sesame under the microscope in Qld as high value crop options

The Centre was formed in 2020 with its participants now playing key roles in several large-scale research projects including Grain and Graze North, a dual-purpose peanut project funded by the CRC for Developing Northern Australia (CRCNA) and Bega Peanuts, and the Sesame Central national program of research funded by AgriFutures Australia and the CRCNA to develop the enabling agronomy required to support the expansion of sesame production.