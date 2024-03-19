Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaner steers 390c at Biggenden

March 19 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steers 390c at Biggenden
Weaner steers 390c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 2010 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.