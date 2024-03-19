Weaner steers 390c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 2010 head.
Cattle were drawn from Wandoan, Theodore, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Booubyjan, Goomeri, Proston, Murgon, Tiaro, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Gin Gin, Miriam Vale, Ubobo and all local areas.
Two and four tooth Santa Gertrudis bullocks from Wandoan sold for 269c/$1887. Two and four tooth Charbray bullocks from Gin Gin sold for 259c/$1819. Four tooth Brahman cross bullocks from Biggenden sold for 260c/$1561.
Two tooth Brangus heifers from Biggenden sold for 258c/$1116. Two tooth Braford heifers from Theodore sold for 250c/$1200. Six tooth Charbray cross heifers from Electra sold for 242c/$1124.
Charbray cows from Dallarnil sold for 220c/$1328. Grey Brahman cows from Gayndah sold for 221c/$1285. Charbray cows from Boompa sold for 212c/$1115. Limousin cross cows from Gin Gin sold for 216c/$1185. Braford cows from Theodore sold for 214c/$1397. Charbray cows from Electra sold for 235c/$1869. Grey Brahman cows from Childers sold for 219c/$1223. Droughtmaster cows from Eureka sold for 219c/$1242.
Two tooth Droughtmaster cross and Brangus steers from Byrnestown sold for 320c/$1556. Milk tooth Angus cross steers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 320c/$1440. Two Tooth Charbrays steers from Gin Gin sold for 322c/$1527. Two tooth Droughtmaster cross steers from Gayndah sold for 314c/$1314.
Milk tooth Charolais cross steers from Electra sold for 330c/$1281. Milk tooth Charolais cross steers from Coringa sold for 338c/$1132. Milk tooth Droughtmaster cross steers from Childers sold for 352c/$1144.
Milk tooth Charbray steers from Boompa sold for 340c/$1377. Milk tooth Simmental cross steers from Bucca sold for 346c/$1181.
Milk tooth Santa Droughtmaster cross steers from Mount Perry sold for 348c/$1177. Milk tooth Brangus steers from Lowmead sold for 348c/$1120. Milk tooth Simmental cross steers from Gin Gin sold for 376c/$1236.
Simmental cross weaner steers from Childers sold for 390c/$861. Charolais cross weaner steers from Gin Gin sold for 364c/$867. Charbray weaner steers from Gin Gin sold for 368c/$1003.
Simmental weaner steers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 384c/$1021. Brangus weaner steers from Lowmead sold for 380c/$827. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Yerra sold for 368c/$859.
Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Theodore sold for 276c/$1110. Milk and two tooth Charbray cross heifers from Kilkivan sold for 272c/$1114. Two tooth Charbray heifers from Boompa sold for 264c/$1030.
Milk and two tooth Grey Brahman heifers from Childers sold for 248c/$927. Very quiet Grey Brahman heifers from Riversleigh sold for 370c/$1258.
Milk tooth Braford heifers from Theodore sold for 250c/$763. Milk tooth Simmental cross heifers from Gin Gin sold for 250c/$706. Charbray weaner heifer from Hervey Bay sold from 212-250c/$733.
Charolais cross weaner heifers from Gin Gin sold for 242c/$559. Santa Gertrudis weaner heifers from Coringa sold for 228c/$547.
