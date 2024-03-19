More cows on offer at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 448 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
They reported a larger number of cows came to hand and sold to an easier market, with rates easing by 10-15 cents. Medium weight pasture heifers sold to strong competition. There was a lesser quality yarding of younger cattle with the quality lines selling to strong competition with rates easing.
Droughtmaster cross weaner Ssteers from R Dale sold to 297.2c/kg to realise $858/hd. G Bell sold Limousin weaner heifers at 250c for a result of $537/hd. G O'Meara's Angus cross weaner heifers sold for 229.2c, returning $573/hd.
RD Bishop sold Charolais cross backgrounder steers for 311.2c or $1141/hd. Santa feeder steers from M Newton returned 300.2c to make $1344/hd.
G and L Bischoff sold Droughtmaster trade heifers at 282.2c returning $1265/hd. Werrington Cattle Co Pty Ltd sold Brahman 4 tooth kill heifers for 249.2c for $1121/hd.
Droughtmaster cross 8 tooth ox from P Mahony sold well at 245c to realise $1777/hd. Droughtmaster 8 tooth ox from VJ and JM Evans sold for 245c or $1751/hd.
Greenfields Pastoral's Droughtmaster cross medium cows made 224.2c with an outcome of $1106/hd. Karreman Quarries sold Santa cross heavy cows to realise 219.2c or $1304/hd.
Droughtmaster heavy cows from ND Hoger sold for 221.2c returning $1515/hd. Heather Lee sold Limousin heavy cows at 219.2c with an outcome of $1402/hd. Droughtmaster bulls from S Gain sold for 241.2c with a result of $2231/hd.
