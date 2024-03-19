Negotiations continue on Fairlight after being passed in at auction

Negotiations are continuing on the 107,064 hectare (264,556 acre) Cape York Peninsula property Fairlight Station after it was passed in for $7.25 million at a Vohland Real Estate auction in Brisbane on Tuesday.
Offered with an unknown number of cattle, the property is located in a Yarraden area 70km west of Laura and 320km north of Mareeba.
The auction attracted 24 registered parties, including three bidders in the auction room at Mazzars in Brisbane.
Comprising of a rolling term lease and a perpetual lease, Fairlight generally consists of river and creek flats, with undulating ridge country running to hilly broken areas.
Soil types range from loam river and creek flats, yellow clay, red brown ridge soils with some sandy areas to the north.
The wide range of pasture includes spear and kangaroo grass, other native species in addition to seasonal herbages.
Timbers comprise of mainly ironbark, bloodwood, gum, box, and messmate with areas of ti tree.
The property has a number of paddocks, holding paddocks and dam squares.
Fairlight is equipped with two main sets of cattle yards that are constructed from timber and portable panels.
The property has a 35km frontage to the permanent Palmer River, a number of natural springs, flowing creeks and permanent waterholes in the Kennedy, St George and Little river systems.
There are also 30 dams, two bores, one of which is equipped with a windmill and tank.
Infrastructure includes a three bedroom home and 16 room workers' quarters.
Contact Russell Wolff, 0419 698 405, Vohland Real Estate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.