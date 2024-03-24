Gardening guru: Why manure matters

In the world of gardening, manures matter.
Any good horticulturist will tell you that aged composted manure is an invaluable resource and worth its weight in gold.
Manure as a soil additive is unique in that it breaks up clay, enhances soil water retention, and promotes overall soil biology. To gardeners, animal dung is a secret ingredient to cultivating healthy plants.
Therefore, selecting the right manure is pivotal, and I aim to shed light on the pros and cons of three popular types.
Cow manure is a widely available resource for the home gardener. Like goat and sheep manure, cow manure is rich in organic carbon, relatively weed seed-free, but unfortunately low in plant available nutrients. The low nutritional value of cow dung is due to the complex, yet incredibly efficient, stomach of cattle which extracts most of the goodness from the plant material they consume. Despite this lack of nutrients, the organic matter present in cow manure will improve soils by aiding in water and nutrient retention.
Manure from most birdlife is lower in organic carbon and high in plant available nutrients. Poultry manure in all its forms is a fertiliser. As with all fertilisers, the home gardener should be mindful as the higher concentration of nutrients in poultry manure may burn plants if applied too generously. Applying chicken manure is the best way of organically fertilising plants, particularly those that require a regular supply of macro nutrients.
Horse manure is the cheapest and most readily available soil additive for gardeners living in rural and semi-rural areas. Though economical and great for boosting the organic fraction of garden soils, home gardeners should be mindful that horse manure may tend to create more problems than it solves.
The gut of a horse does not break down foodstuffs as efficiently as other grazing animals. Thus, the end result is not that dissimilar to what was originally consumed by the horse. This can have serious impacts to your garden as horse manure can be high in weed seeds and other unwanted plant propagules. To avoid contamination, ensure horse manure is sourced from well-known stables or pastoral areas.
Top tip: Use horse manure as an ingredient for creating compost. Horse manure is an ideal carbon rich additive for composting, and the additional decomposition will further terminate unwanted plants and pathogens from entering your garden.
