See who was at the Rocky All Stars Elite Female sale | Photos

The Rocky All Stars Elite Brahman Female sale saw Brahman breeders converge at the CQLX Gracemere yards on Saturday.
Overall, of the 90 females offered, 73 sold, achieving a clearance rate of 81 per cent and combined sale average of $6,534.
An EL JA Brahmans grey heifer topped the sale at $32,500, snapped up by the Kirk family of Hazelton Brahmans, Gayndah.
