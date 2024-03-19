How this 31yo producer bought land and cattle over $1.3 million on his own

For young people driven to get into the industry but with no family background in livestock, purchasing land can seem an impossible task. But this young producer from the Gladstone region has given a candid look into exactly how he did it.
From a young age, Luke Neill, wanted to own property, cattle and live on the land. Two years ago this dream started to become a reality after he purchased a 526 hectare property in Calliope.
The 31-year-old tributes his strong worth ethic to his dad who cut wooden railway sleepers. He remembers working for his dad at five-years-old, getting paid five bucks. Anything he wanted, he had to work for.
Cutting timber meant he was exposed to rural life from a young age. It was on cattle properties he noticed producers seemed to live a good life and it was a bit less labour intensive than what he and his dad did.
"I liked the idea of cattle in that for 24 hours a day if they're eating and growing, they're making money. I saw that as a good business opportunity," he said.
Mr Neill started his journey in the workforce as an apprentice fitter and turner. When he finished his trade at 21, he didn't have much more to his name than $15,000 worth of debt for his first car.
"I was pretty lucky that in Gladstone there was oil and gas so I stepped out of my apprenticeship and a local company, Xtreme Engineering, gave me an opportunity, so I did oil and gas construction for a few years."
Over the next five years he chased down the heavy industry shutdown scene.
Offshore he worked hard, doing 21 nights straight and 12 hour night shifts. In WA, he was working four weeks on, one off, and he's done shutdowns working six nights per week for 10 weeks straight.
Over the years he transitioned from a fitter into a leading hand, then to supervisor and superintendent. He is currently working as a contracts manager.
"I sold my twenties. I guess it just became normal, I had that hyper-focus on what I wanted and I just knew I wanted to get into this [cattle] and the only way to do it was work."
By 24 he had saved enough to pay cash for his first investment property in Gladstone, a four bedroom, two bathroom house.
"You need to use your money, it took me a little bit longer to work that out, like I always thought save, save, save, but money sitting in your account is dead money, invest it and use it."
While he never went without, having had buggies and cruisers, he said the key was to save money by choosing second-hand vehicles that did the job.
His industry roles haven't overshadowed his dream of living and working on the land though.
"The sooner I can get out of industry the better. Don't get me wrong, it's been good to me and I enjoy what I do, but I'd much rather be in the country working with cattle."
In January 2022 he purchased his property, Booroom, after he'd had his eye on it for a number of years. The purchase meant he had to go into $1.35 million worth of debt.
He pays over $10,000 a month in repayments and interest and has a variable interest rate currently sitting at 8.65pc.
He services the loan through his income, but he said his goal would be to get to the point where the cattle operation was self-sufficient.
To buy the cattle he had take out an overdraft on his loan of around $100,000.
"I probably should have had my numbers prior to purchasing the place. Once you're in debt to a place it's hard to grow your numbers."
He'd managed to get to the point where the cattle had paid themselves off though.
Mr Neill currently runs 65 breeders and two bulls, having recently purchased a black Simmental bull and SimAngus at Rocky All Breeds.
"The breeders are a Brangus base, but I'm sort of transitioning to go towards more of a Brahman base now.
"Initially I started off with Brangus cows and bulls, but I'm transitioning into trying the grey Brahmans with the black Simmental bulls. Essentially there will be a first cross with the Brangus."
He said he was targeting a black flatback calf that was hardy and drought resilient. He currently turns off around 70 weaners through Gracemere saleyards each year.
Mr Neill planned to lift his carrying capacity to 100 breeders through on-farm improvements. Eventually he would also like to expand his country.
He's in the process of an improvement project worth $76,000. He is funding most of the project himself, but 25pc is being covered by the Fitzroy Basin Association, under the Reef Protection Act.
He said the project would improve fencing and add more water points to slow down erosion and sediment, as well as helping him to better manage the land and cattle.
At the moment there's no internal fencing on the property, meaning it was all one paddock and cattle congregated around one water source on the flats.
The project would put in 5km of internal fencing, separating the flats into two sections.
"It won't be at a point where it's cell grazing as such, but it will just give me the capacity to separate the weaners and do seasonal mating," he said.
"In the future I'll be able to break them down smaller, plant improved pastures, and then that's when you can look to do the cell grazing."
Mr Neill is in the process of cutting 1000 timber split posts for the project, a task he gets done on weekends.
Although he still lives and breathes work and recognises he's not quite got that balanced lifestyle yet, one of his next projects will be renovating the 1930s timber house on the hill of his property, where he one day hopes to raise a family.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.