How this 31yo producer bought land and cattle over $1.3 million on his own

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
March 19 2024 - 8:00pm
31 year old Calliope cattle producer Luke Neill at his 526 hectare property Booroom where he is focused on building up his breeder herd and improving his stocking rate through better management practices. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
For young people driven to get into the industry but with no family background in livestock, purchasing land can seem an impossible task. But this young producer from the Gladstone region has given a candid look into exactly how he did it.

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

