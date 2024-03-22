Giddy up for the Archer in Rockhampton

The countdown to the richest horse race in regional Queensland - the Archer - on Sunday, April 28, in Rockhampton, has started.
Rocky Amateurs chairman Bill Reid said he expected this year's event would go extremely well and hopefully draw a crowd of 3000, the same as last year.
"It's getting better every year - this is the third running of the Archer...and most of our functions are already sold out," he said.
"It just seems to be a big drawcard now - we are going a week early this year to avoid Beef due to us not being able to get accommodation or caterers or anything so that might affect us a little bit as we don't follow with a public holiday like we normally do, but generally all signs are good that we're going to have a great crowd."
Without hesitation, Mr Reid said the reason why the Rocky Amateurs was so successful when other amateur race clubs in Townsville and Mackay had fallen by the wayside was because of the Archer slot race.
"We've never run at a loss, but we could certainly see the writing on the wall going forward and to keep this 102-year-old club (the Central Queensland Amateur Racing Club) going, we had to pull something out of the hat and we've been lucky enough to do it," he said.
"We've made the right decision - the Archer is going to be close to the biggest day of racing in Rockhampton every year so it's a massive thing and full credit to the committee who came up with the whiteboard idea.
"Obviously, you need the right slot holders to achieve the quality of the horses and personalities around it so we targeted a certain amount of slot holders - for example, we have two Everest slot holders with us - Max Whitby (Bloodstock) and Aquis Farm."
Mr Reid said having people like that involved in the Archer took Central Queensland racing to a level it needed for national recognition.
The 1300-metre Archer Race is a set weight for age handicap that is based on the Everest, the richest slot race on turf in Australia and the world.
To explain how the Archer works, 12 slot holders each pay $50,000 plus GST for a slot. The owner of a slot can then determine if they would like to run their own horse in the allocated slot or negotiate a deal with another horse owner for their horse to run in the slot. A deal is then brokered between the two parties as t to how the prize money is split.
Mr Reid said one of the highlights of the Rocky Amateurs each year was a barrier draw exclusive for slot holders and major sponsors.
He said last year's barrier draw involved 17 Brangus heifers with barrier numbers around their necks.
"You've probably never seen a barrier draw in Australia like that before so that created quite a bit of interest. This year, we're going back to the Lexus showroom and that involves 12 Lexus cars without giving too much away," he said.
For this year's Rocky Amateurs event, the guest of honour is one of the world's most successful Group 1 jockeys, Damien Oliver, who has recently retired.
"Damien is the flavour of the month at the moment and everyone wants a piece of him so we were very, very fortunate to snaffle him," Mr Reid said.
The Rocky Amateurs starts with the barrier draw on Wednesday, April 24, and is followed by the Calcutta luncheon on Friday, April 26, for about 300 people.
Mr Reid said the Calcutta pool was about $125,000 which was definitely one of the biggest Calcuttas in Queensland, if not Australia, with the winner getting $78,000.
"It's a massive room (for the Calcutta) and there's a lot of personalities...and a lot of strength in the room so it's always a great day, the Calcutta. And, then on Saturday night (April 27), we have our cocktail party...and that's always a great night," he said.
"On the Sunday, we have a range of options and functions catering for all budgets (at the races)."
The Archer is held at Callaghan Park in Rockhampton for a total prize pool of $775,000 making it the richest race in regional Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.