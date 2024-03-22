Queensland Country Life
Giddy up for the Archer in Rockhampton

Updated March 23 2024 - 4:45pm, first published 7:30am
Taking the win at last year's Archer is Alpine Edge, whose slot holder was Cupids Syndicate. Picture: supplied
The countdown to the richest horse race in regional Queensland - the Archer - on Sunday, April 28, in Rockhampton, has started.

