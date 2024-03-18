CQ bullock finisher among Highlands sale bulk buyers

Central Queensland beef producers, the Sibson family of Cotherstone station, Dysart, were among the top bulk buyers at last Friday's 33rd annual Highlands Droughtmaster sale at Clermont.
The sale presented a great number of value-for-money buying opportunities for commercial and seedstock producers, with bulls sold far and wide across Queensland.
Dale Sibson took five bulls home to Cotherstone for an average of $8000.
Among their purchases were the sale's 'Champion pen of Bulls', made up of lot 4, Karragarra 1598, and lot 8, Karragarra 1668, offered by Karragarra Droughtmasters, Emerald, which both sold for $10,000.
Dale and Ingrid Sibson and their family, run a Droughtmaster cross commercial breeding and fattening operation at two properties at Dysart and at Blackwater.
They previously ran a Brahman operation, but in recent years transitioned their herd to more Droughtmasters focused.
This is their seventh time attending the sale and Mr Sibson said they were happy with the prices and quality of the bulls they purchased.
"The bulls we purchased are just replacement bulls for our herd in Dysart and they will be going into a paddock second calf breeders," he said.
"We're just looking for bulls to produce bullocks.
"We've had these bloodlines before and they do the job for us.
"We're really happy with the prices we got and it was a buyers' market."
Mr Sibson said they breed steers to fatten for the bullock market.
"We recently sold bullocks last week to Teys Rockhampton and they dressed out to 360 kilograms," he said.
