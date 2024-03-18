Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

CQ bullock finisher among Highlands sale bulk buyers

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated March 18 2024 - 4:58pm, first published 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volume commercial buyers Dale Sibson and his daughter Keeley Sibson, with their pen of five Droughtmaster bulls, which they purchased at an average price of $8000.
Volume commercial buyers Dale Sibson and his daughter Keeley Sibson, with their pen of five Droughtmaster bulls, which they purchased at an average price of $8000.

Central Queensland beef producers, the Sibson family of Cotherstone station, Dysart, were among the top bulk buyers at last Friday's 33rd annual Highlands Droughtmaster sale at Clermont.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.