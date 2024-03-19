Free gallery: Qld Ag Shows Awards 2024

Hard working volunteers from all the state came together to celebrate their passion for their local show community at the Queensland Ag Shows Awards on March 16.
Winner of the Outstanding Individual Contribution Melanie Bryson, Mudgeeraba Show president said she was "very honoured" with the award.
"I'm so thrilled," she said.
"I really think its important to understand 129 shows across the state and my story is just one of them.
"I am one of many who are passionate what they do and I really hope to get leverage to inspire and encourage others to volunteer this time.
"It takes a lot of effort to run a show and I am very fortunate to have wonderful people who put the time and effort in to make it a success."
The Emerging Leader Award was won by Adam Tokely of the Dayboro AH&I Association Inc.
Mr Tokely said he was very excited to be nominated and to go home with the trophy was "fantastic."
He also thanked all the members of the Dayboro Show for their support and paid tribute to Ben Hillier who was the runner-up.
"I am so excited to have been named the winner of this award," he said.
Nancy Marsilio, 90, from the Tully & District Show received a 'Highly Commended' award for her decades of service to her local show community.
"I was shocked," Mrs Marsilio said when she heard her name called out.
"It was exciting, I was worried about what to say on the stage, so I just said 'thank you' and everyone was very nice."
Gympie District Show's The Haystack which showcased fine dining, auctions and entertainment which was created by members Hannah Jonston and Mikaela Sima, won the Best Innovation In A Local Event.
Ms Sima said the event was the result of "an amazing team," and she praised Ms Johnston for her vision and hard work.
QAS president David Wilson said the award night was an important opportunity to acknowledge the wonderful commitment and dedication of their members.
Mr Wilson said while the winners well deserved the honours, everyone who participated had made an "extraordinary contribution."
Winners and Runner-ups
The Emerging Leader Award was won by Adam Tokely of the Dayboro AH&I Association Inc, while Matthew Hillier from the Fraser Coast Agriculture Show Society Inc the runner up.
The Best Innovation in a Local Event winner was The Haystack at the Gympie Show and the runner-up was Fashions in the Paddock at the Tully District Show,
The Outstanding Individual Contribution winner was Melanie Bryson from the Mudgeeraba Show Society, while runner-up was Kerry Denning from the Pittsworth Show Society Inc, while Tully & District Show stalwart Nancy Marsilio received a very special Highly Commended for her decades of service.
Got a great show news tip? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.