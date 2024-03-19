Free gallery: Qld Ag Shows Awards 2024

Queensland Country Life
Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated March 19 2024 - 4:32pm, first published 1:00pm
Outstanding Individual Contribution award winners L-R Nancy Marsilio, Tully & District Show was highly commended, Melanie Bryon from the Mudgeeraba Show won and Kerri Denning from the Pittsworth Show Society was runner-up.
Hard working volunteers from all the state came together to celebrate their passion for their local show community at the Queensland Ag Shows Awards on March 16.

