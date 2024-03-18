Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Keeping families on farms: cattle producer shares suggestions for loan providers

KM
By Kelly Mason
Updated March 18 2024 - 11:15pm, first published 8:00pm
Lauren and Andrew Haack with their Droughtmaster herd. Picture: Kelly Mason
A cattle producer, who missed out on a QRIDA loan and a property that has now tripled in value, has come up with a list of suggestions on how the organisation can streamline and improve its loan processes.

KM

Kelly Mason

Journalist

