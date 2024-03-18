Keeping families on farms: cattle producer shares suggestions for loan providers

A cattle producer, who missed out on a QRIDA loan and a property that has now tripled in value, has come up with a list of suggestions on how the organisation can streamline and improve its loan processes.
Upper Glastonbury producer Andrew Haack of Westonvale Droughtmasters, said they missed out on an opportunity to purchase a property four years ago that had now "tripled in value".
Mr Haack runs 300 breeders on his 900 acre property, south west of Gympie, with his wife Lauren. They wanted to purchase more land in the area, but had been limited due to the conditions of loans in an already competitive real estate market.
"If QRIDA would say their policy is that that they look at case by case scenarios...as opposed to 'this is our policy, there's the line in the sand, that's it rather than looking at what is the client's background? What would they be doing with the money? How much experience have they got? what are they putting into it?" Mr Haack said.
"I don't have all the silver bullets, I don't know what the solution is, but people like QRIDA, for example, have got to become more flexible and think outside the box.
"The way they structure their loans, the time frames on their loans, the interest-only periods...there are all sorts of things they need to get serious about changing.
"If you give more time on interest only, for example, I can get more established and get more cash flow going before I have to start paying those loan repayments."
Mr Haack asked should superannuation funds be banned from buying ag land.
"They have have so much capital and require such little short term cash flow return, there is no way that mums and dads can compete with that...that's pretty drastic, but are there some big calls we have to make," he said.
Mr Haack said in the last 10 years that they have lived on their property in Upper Glastonbury, they have had a few opportunities that have not worked out because it was not the right timing or it was difficult to compete.
"A few of the neighbouring properties have sold in the last year or two that we have been eyeing off, but it's too much money still," he said.
Mr Haack said they had a concessional loan with QRIDA which was how they bought their current property.
"They have been a help and still are a help, but they need to look at flexibility...rather than just having rigid guidelines that you have to fit into," he said.
"I see other young people struggling. One of my mates bought a little block recently, but there was no way he could make a living on it.
"You could go to my boys and ask them if they want to be a farmer like dad and they are probably going to say 'no' because they see a lot of struggle, too much financial pain...too much stress and anxiety about paying the bills."
QRIDA spokesperson Brendan Egan said they were always open to feedback from their clients and industry stakeholders and always looking at ways to make their concessional loan scheme more effective and attractive for borrowers.
"Previously, these government-funded loans used to be up to $650,000 and a few years ago the Queensland government increased the size of these loans up to $2 million," he said.
"While recognising the value of rural land has gone up over recent years, we also do a lot of co-lending with commercial banks which is another potential option for borrowers seeking larger funding amounts.
"So far, this financial year we have approved almost 90 loans for about $65 million and interestingly the average size first start loan is $888,000 and sustainability loan is $471,000.
"Importantly, we have a network of regional area managers across the state who can meet on-farm with potential applicants to discuss the loan scheme, eligibility requirements and how we can help them."
Mr Haack said their goal as a family was to make a living on the land and the only way for that to be viable was if they could expand and grow their enterprise.
"If you want to talk about custodianship of the land, I believe there is no better people than young people and mums and dads, who have the passion and the love of the land and also thinking about their children...corporate are never going to care for the land in the same way," he said.
