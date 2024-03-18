Queensland Country Life
Pledge your support to protect the GAB

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
March 19 2024 - 7:30am
A map showing the extent of the GAB across Queensland, NT, NSW and SA. The map is produced by the Environment Resources Information Network.
If you object to the proposal to inject liquified carbon dioxide waste into the Great Artesian Basin, you can now add your name to a registry set up by the Queensland Farmers Federation to block it.

