Mount Perry cattleman invests strategically into Brahman stud heifers

Mount Perry cattleman Lindsay Dingle purchased six heifers at Saturday's Rocky All Stars Elite Brahman Female sale for his breeding herd.
Mr Dingle said he was "stoked" at the opportunity to buy six quality heifers to average $5416, which was under the sale average of $6534. He purchased lots 23, 26, 28, 42, 70, and 71.
"I would say the purchase price was below average for the Brahman breed, and you don't get that opportunity every day," he said.
"The last time I had an opportunity like this was 10 or so years ago at an NCC sale where I bought eight for an average of around $2200 I think. The opportunity finally came again today after that amount of waiting."
Mr Dingle's operation includes a herd of 20 purebred Brahman females, but it is not a registered stud.
He said he was mainly focused on breeding herd bulls and females to retain for his own herd using stud quality or stud registered animals.
He said he may choose to stud register some of the progeny bred from the heifers purchased at the sale if they were worthy, but most of his clients were larger commercial operators and didn't require stud registration.
"I think the gap's got a bit big, many of the bulls go out to Alpha, WA, or the NT and those guys don't need pedigree bulls because they're going out in the bush to a 100,000 acre property," he said.
"A lot of people will be happy to purchase a bull without pedigree even though we've bred them from good quality genetics, but they will simply look at good quality."
He said he wasn't terribly interested in competing with studs at the stud sales with their 40 to 60 years of breeding history, but wanted to invest in their genetics to breed animal that worked for his buyers.
"I don't want to reinvent the wheel."
Mr Dingle said he purchased at stud sales due to being able to purchase tried and tested genetics and also for the calving guarantee.
"The reason I'm here to buy stud heifers is that there is a breeding guarantee, if she doesn't breed then I can return to the vendor against coming to a commercial sale here next week and buying something that could be non-breeding."
Mr Dingle said the six heifers he purchased at the sale would go into an AI program with four other females he'd already purchased, and hoped they'd be in calf within a fortnight.
He had 10 semen straws ready to go purchased from Rockley Brahman bull Brahrock Raydar.
Mr Dingle was very specific in what he was looking for on the day of the sale.
He made a note of the genetics and history in the studs before viewing the females on the day before and then selecting on observable traits.
He ended up buying from five studs and said that didn't worry him as the females all looked fairly even.
"I like the strength and the power of the back and hind legs into the ground, they're nice and strong into the hock and the width of the pins, so if you stand behind them they have nice width in the pins.
"They're bomb-proof quiet with a temperament to die for. They're also polled, which is an advantage, it wasn't the reason why I bought them, just a bonus."
He said he was looking for heifers with hip elevation that was higher than their shoulders, as he thought it meant she'd grow up to be a large, matron quality cow.
"The other thing I like if the front legs are longer rather than shorter from the knee to the hock, so it's the cannon bone so from the knee to the hock is longer.
"If you look at some of the other animals much younger and shorter, what I call a moderate animal, and will stay quite flat versus a matron in the herd , which is what I'm looking for."
He said he was also looking at EMA scores, but didn't expect them to be so high they'd loose their femininity.
"I don't expect them to be butchy, they're beautiful and feminine in the front and the fine lines through the front, every one of these has got it, that's the loose skin and not shouldery - so they don't look bulky front on.
"So they have fine lines, straight legs, and soft loose skin - that's your calving ability," he said.
He said in the future his family may consider stud registering their Brahman breeding herd, but it would depend on whether it was economically viable. He thought if they did so, they'd invest in American semen.
"We're building a nucleus herd and then we will decide which way we're going," he said.
