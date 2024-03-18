Queensland Country Life
Mount Perry cattleman invests strategically into Brahman stud heifers

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated March 18 2024 - 6:13pm, first published 6:06pm
Lindsay Dingle with two of the six heifers he purchased at Saturday's Rocky All Stars Elite Brahman Female sale. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
Mount Perry cattleman Lindsay Dingle purchased six heifers at Saturday's Rocky All Stars Elite Brahman Female sale for his breeding herd.

