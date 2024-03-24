Rain tipped from northern Cyclone

Tropical Cyclone Megan has already resulted in torrential rain across parts of the Northern Territory, and it's expected to result in widespread falls across Queensland later this week.
TC Megan has lashed parts of the Northern Territory coast, dumping half a year's worth of rain over the weekend. The cyclone is expected to make landfall early this week but is tipped to continue to influence mainland weather patterns through this week where it could result in timely autumn rains across eastern Australia.
Computer weather models are forecasting that TC Megan could develop into a general east coast rain system later this week when it links up with a trough which draws the tropic moisture into the winter cropping regions of Queensland and New South Wales.
Farmers are already looking for rains to seed early winter crops in Queensland such as faba beans and oats. They are also anxious for rain for summer crops, including sorghum and cotton, as well as top of soil moisture reserves for wheat and barley which will be seeded in April and May.
Unconfirmed reports are circulating that Chinese buyers have either cancelled or postponed as much as 1 million tonnes of Australian wheat purchases in recent weeks. Such reports would explain the recent sharp falls in Australian wheat prices, particularly the $30 collapse in the WA farmer bids in the second week of March.
Local traders are saying they expect a lot of the wheat sales to China are now likely to be shipped in the second and third quarters, instead of the first quarter, as it was intended.
The delays or cancellations have freed up shipping slots which has allowed fresh sales to be made, albeit at sharply reduced prices than when the Chinese sales were made last year.
News of the Australian wheat delays or cancellations came after the reported cancellation of more than 500,000 tonnes of United States wheat exports last week to China. Global traders said the sharp decline in prices was the most likely reason for China's cancellation of Australian and US cargoes, with some citing oversupply in the country's domestic market after large imports.
Grain prices into the Darling Downs, edged higher last week in thin trade. Stockfeed wheat bids were $5 higher at $360 delivered while barley was steady at $360.
