Dusk til Dust dinner hailed a huge success

Everyone who attended the Dusk til Dust dinner on Saturday to launch the 4th Eidsvold Cattle Drive at the RM Williams Centre, Eidsvold, gave "great reviews", say organisers.
Eidsvold Cattle Drive spokesperson Viv Hutchinson said 90 people attended the dinner sponsored by Fitton Insurance Brokers which was absolutely fantastic.
"The setting and everything was just beautiful, the weather was wonderful and there was a great mix of people," she said.
"We drew people from Monto, Munduberra and Blackwater - it was a really fantastic night."
Mrs Hutchinson said this was the first time they had organised a preview dinner.
"We've done things differently each time to launch the cattle drive," she said.
One time, we just had a barbecue, another time we had an open-air picture theatre and that was well patronised...the film was the Man from Snowy River and that drew a crowd from within the Eidsvold town which was good.
"But, we keep changing it up to try and make it a little bit different and if you ask the crowd who were there on Saturday night they'd say do it again, they had a fantastic time...I've had nothing but great reviews."
The 4th Eidsvold Cattle Drive is on April 7-13 and raises money for Lifeflight, the RFDS and Rotary Lodge in Bundaberg, which provides affordable accommodation for patients and carers requiring hospital treatment.
