Brymaroo Campdraft benefits school

Two campdraft events, Cambooya and Brymaroo, were held last weekend with strong support for each venue.
A joint venture last year between the Brymaroo Campdraft Committee and the Quinalow State School has seen a successful merge proving fruitful for both parties.
The Brymaroo program was limited to two novice campdrafts, a juvenile and junior event. Last year, the Brymaroo campdraft committee donated $15,000 to the Quinalow State School and these funds were used for student excursions and school activities.
The organising committee is hoping a similar amount will be gifted to the school after this year's campdraft and feel privileged to be able to assist local children.
From a field of 329 nominations, Glenmorgan Droughtmaster breeder Gus McCormack won Saturday's Novice riding Cooper with an aggregate score of 177 points.
Local renowned horse trainer Felicity Burton was a popular winner taking out Sunday's novice riding CSI after being forced into a runoff with John Wilson.
Local Jack Postle was a clear winner in the Junior campdraft holding an eight-point lead ahead of Pearl Ramsey and her mount Parker.
Local riders also featured in the Juvenile competition with Josh Smart and his mount Fred scoring 90 points, holding a three point lead ahead of Giaan Kennedy Frame riding Docs Akubra.
Cattle donors for Brymaroo included long-time supporter Bryce Camm, from Camm Agriculture, and the Vonhoff family donated dairy cattle for the juvenile and junior campdraft events, while Ambrose Rural transported cattle.
The Cambooya Campdraft was well supported with high scores reflecting the quality cattle that had been kindly donated to their committee.
In the restricted open, from a field of 45 nominations, nine competitors scored 90 points and above and 20 competitors scored 85 points and above.
Craig Sheppard scored a double taking out the Darling Downs Vets Restricted Open with Donrica Miss Dior and the Frank Allport Memorial Maiden riding and Bighouse Sugar on behalf of Gwen Macmillan.
Bighouse Sugar was a graduate from the Dalby ASH sale having been sold on behalf of the Ellrott family and bought by well-known campdraft supporter Gwen Macmillan.
The Jackpot Open campdraft that was sponsored by Nutrien was won by Wandoan campdrafter Cameron Webster riding Bob with 92 points.
Chinchilla lady Shari Knudsen won the Equine Veterinary Services Open riding One Time Crimson with an aggregate score of 270 points, after a run-off with Adrian Lamb and Playgirl.
Josh Herrmann continued his winning form taking out the Hooper Accountants Novice A with Smart Lil Killycat and Luke Collman riding Lady of Acres claimed the blue ribbon in the Supafloats Novice B.
Sarah Campbell won Dale Taylor Farrier service Ladies after running off with Shari Knudsen. The QMRC Maiden for Maiden was won by Lucy Hamblin riding Luna with a score of 90 points.
Alpha competitor Jack Black won the Bartranz Juvenile, while India Williamson took out the first two placings in the Bill Abraham Memorial Junior Campdraft.
Campdraft events on this weekend include Tooloombilla, Hannaford, Proston, Fernvale and the Ray White Epic Horse Sale and Campdraft to be held at Armidale.
