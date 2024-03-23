Be aware of fringe benefits tax

For primary producers, trying to attract the right employees is a challenge that most small businesses face. For many of you, the offer of benefits such as cars, housing and boarding school fees to employees can lead to fringe benefits tax.
As FBT works on a year end of March 31, now is a timely reminder of how the tax works and the concessions that are available.
For the tax to apply, the benefit must firstly be given in an employment relationship. Therefore, benefits given to sole traders or partners in a partnership are not subject to FBT. However, primary producers operating in a trust or company may provide benefits to trustees or directors in their duties as employees and be subject to FBT.
A common benefit provided to employees is motor vehicles. The FBT depends on whether the vehicle is a car designed to carry passengers or a commercial vehicle such as a ute or dual cab.
With cars, FBT can be calculated either under the statutory formula or operating cost method. The statutory formula method is based on the base value of the car and a statutory percentage, which is currently 20 per cent.
There is then a reduction based on the number of days the car is not used or not available to be used for private purposes by the employee. Where the car is garaged at an employee's home which is also a place of business, this is deemed to be available for private use.
The operating cost method requires a logbook to be kept. All the costs of running the car are calculated and the private use on the logbook results in the value of the benefit.
As an employer you can calculate the benefit under each method and pay FBT on the lowest value.
Commercial vehicles such as utes can be garaged at home and any travel between home and work is not considered private. Also, if the vehicle is only used for private purposes on a minor, infrequent and irregular basis, this private use can be ignored.
Another common benefit provided to employees is housing. Thankfully there are a number of concessions available. If accommodation is occupied by a person who is your current employee and the usual place of employment is in a remote area, it is reasonable to provide accommodation to employees because there is insufficient accommodation available or near where the employees are employed, the benefit is exempt. Benefits are also exempt if it is customary for employers in the industry to provide free or subsidised accommodation.
If you provide fuel such as electricity to your employees in a remote area, you can reduce the value of the benefit by 50pc. There is also a 50pc reduction available if you pay transport to staff to and from a remote area to have a holiday.
Another common remote area exemption available relates to meals. An exemption applies where meals (which is not meal entertainment) are provided to employees for consumption on working days in remote areas.
Portable electronic devices such as mobile phones that are used mainly for work purposes are also exempt from FBT.
FBT rules are quite detailed, so to ensure you are meeting your requirements as an employer, contact your accountant to discuss your personal circumstances in more detail.
