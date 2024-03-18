Softer market at Gracemere

The Gracemere combined agents saw a slight decrease in numbers last week with a total yarding of 3450 head, consisting of 1607 steers, 1282 heifers, 364 cows, 167 cows and calves and 30 bulls.
Cattle were drawn from a large catchment, with cattle from Charters Towers, Capella, Clermont, Nebo, Collinsville, as well as the local cattle.
Agents reported that producers saw mixed results from the sale with well sought after cattle performing close to the previous week's market while others softened.
On a full sale average the market softened by 26 cents, and while this trend was seen across all categories, bulls were firm on the previous week.
D and K Mauger, Ambrose, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 316c/kg weighing 455kg to return $1438/hd.
Bellfield Grazing Trust, Bauhinia, sold Charbray cross feeder steers for 330c weighing 443kg to return $1463/hd.
GRC Pastoral, South Yaamba, sold Brangus steers for 320c weighing 430kg to return $1382/hd.
Somerton Grazing Co, Jambin, sold Brahman feeder steers to top at 296c weighing 419kg to return $1243/hd.
The Gorman family, Bajool, sold Droughtmaster steers for 316c weighing 373kg to return $1181 /hd.
D and S Mclean, Midgee, sold Charbray steers for 320c weighing 355kg to return $1137/hd.
Ruan Grazing, Clermont, sold Brahman steers for 318c weighing 345kg to return $1097/hd.
Boongana Pty Ltd, Dingo, sold Braford steers for 334c weighing 338kg to return $1131/hd.
E Perkins, Carmila, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 322c weighing 286kg to return $923/hd.
P and D Smith, Gainsford, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 380c weighing 276kg to return $1050/hd.
Long Island Farm Enterprises, Foreshores, sold Brangus steers for 388c weighing 225kg to return $873/hd.
Allen Pastoral Co, Boyne Valley, sold Brangus weaner steers for 386c weighing 195kg to return $754/hd.
ML Burgess, Westwood, sold Brahman cows for 231c weighing 610kg to return $1410/hd.
Woorabinda Pastoral Co, Duaringa, sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 220c weighing 577kg to return $1269/hd.
NJ and MA Holland, Wycarbah, sold Brangus cows for 224c weighing 555kg to return $1244/hd.
Richard Thomson, Wowan, sold Brahman cows for 226c weighing 532kg to return $1204/hd.
Tweed Family Trust, Milman, sold Brahman heifers for 251c weighing 435kg to return $1095/hd.
Colwil Cattle Company, Marlborough, sold Santa cross heifers for 228c weighing 404kg to return $922/hd.
Mt Stuart Trust, Capella, sold Brahman heifers for 238c weighing 381kg to return $907/hd.
WR Baker, Goovigen, sold Simmental Droughtmaster cross heifers for 244c weighing 281kg to return $688/hd.
NJ and MA Holland, Wycarbah, sold Brangus heifers for 236c weighing 271kg to return $636/hd.
Long Island Farm Enterprises, Foreshores, sold Brangus heifers for 238c weighing 230kg to return $549/hd.
K and A Baker, Kalapa, sold two dairy cows and calves for $2050/unit.
