Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Softer market at Gracemere

March 19 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Dawson, Brian Dawson Auctions, and Sean Cannon and Alex Zaininger, Long Island Farm Enterprise, with their pen of weaner Brangus steers that sold for 388.2c/kg, averaging 225kg for a return of $873.45/head. Picture by CQLX
Joel Dawson, Brian Dawson Auctions, and Sean Cannon and Alex Zaininger, Long Island Farm Enterprise, with their pen of weaner Brangus steers that sold for 388.2c/kg, averaging 225kg for a return of $873.45/head. Picture by CQLX

The Gracemere combined agents saw a slight decrease in numbers last week with a total yarding of 3450 head, consisting of 1607 steers, 1282 heifers, 364 cows, 167 cows and calves and 30 bulls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.