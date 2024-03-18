Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Restocker steers in strong demand at inaugural Glenapp weaner sale

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated March 18 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 5:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita and Tim Mahon who manage a property for Glenhills Pastoral said they were very happy with the two pens of Brahman heifers at the Glenapp inaugural weaner sale on March 16. Picture: Alison Paterson
Anita and Tim Mahon who manage a property for Glenhills Pastoral said they were very happy with the two pens of Brahman heifers at the Glenapp inaugural weaner sale on March 16. Picture: Alison Paterson

Interest for good quality weaner steers and heifers was robust when Glenapp Cattle Company held their inaugural weaner sale with the top pen reaching over $1000 per head at Beaudesert on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.