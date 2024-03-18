Restocker steers in strong demand at inaugural Glenapp weaner sale

Interest for good quality weaner steers and heifers was robust when Glenapp Cattle Company held their inaugural weaner sale with the top pen reaching over $1000 per head at Beaudesert on Saturday.
Bartholomew & Co yarded some 400 Angus infused weaners for the single vendor sale which was conduced on a per head selling basis. The weaners were aged between 12 and 18 months of age.
Glenapp Cattle Company is based at Running Creek, south of Beaudesert, owned by AJ Bush and Sons.
Darling Downs graziers McLean Farms were the volume buyers, securing a mix of 79 restocker steers.
Bartholomew & Co principal Roy Bartholomew said McLean Farms had previously bought Glenapp cattle so their purchases on Saturday were a testament to the brand.
"They have purchased cattle from this area before," he said.
"The cattle do very well for them with weight gains and the buyers appreciate this."
Logan Grazing were named as another bulk buyer purchasing 50 heifers.
Highlights in the steer market were a pen of 12 month Droughtmaster Brahman cross steers, which sold for $1000/hd, 12 month Charolais cross that made $940/hd, 12 month Angus cross at $900/hd and 12 month Brahman cross $760hd.
Sales of weaner steers topped $900/hd for Charolais cross and Droughtmaster cross cattle, while Angus cross made $800/hd.
Angus replacement 12 month heifers topped at $1020/hd and 12 month Charbray heifers made out to $850/hd, while 18 months Droughtmaster Brahman cross feeder heifers sold at $840/hd.
Angus cross weaner heifers sold at $880/hd and $600/hd.
Buyers Tim and Anita Mahon who manage a property at Palen Creek for Glenhills Pastoral, said they were happy with their purchase of 15 Brahman heifers.
The couple said they felt the quality of the 18-month-old heifers they selected at the sale was "very good".
"We bough two pens of heifers ready to join," Mr Mahon said.
"We paid $650 for one pen and $650 for the other and are very happy with the quality here today."
Bartholomew & Co auctioneer Garth Weatherall said the sale was a success with all livestock sold under the hammer.
"It was a great outcome for a changing market," Mr Weatherall said.
"We have seen the market tighten as everyone in industry knows, but the quality of the Angus-infused cattle certainly brought them home.
"The top pen sold for over a $1000/hd, so good on those who bought them, they got some great stock they will do well in all environments.
"One of the pleasing things of the day was the buyer from the downs who has bought Glenapp livestock.
"He bought the majority of the first row of steers and went away with a B-double afterwards.
"He had confidence in the cattle and backed his judgement."
Mr Weatherall said while Brahmans met demand, it was "not as much as the flat-backed cattle."
Glenapp director David Kassulke said the results were "very good."
"It was a total clearance, all the weaners sold, I'm very pleased," he said.
"It was marvellous effort by the Glenapp team and we thank Bartholomew & Co as well."
