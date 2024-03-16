Queensland Country Life
Two Qld by-elections provide govt early election gauge

By Laine Clark and Rachael Ward
March 17 2024 - 8:40am
The Liberal National Party's candidate Darren Zanow is projected to have won in Ipswich West. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)
Labor has retained the seat of Inala but appears to have lost Ipswich West following two by-elections that give Premier Steven Miles a gauge of his chances in the upcoming state election.

