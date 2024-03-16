Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Hazelton Brahmans snaps up top grey heifer at Rocky All Stars Elite sale

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated March 16 2024 - 8:30pm, first published 8:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The sale topping grey heifer EL JA Alana Manso 5599/2 with vendors Kelly Staff and Helen Donald of EL JA Brahmans, with buyers Lucie-Anne Kirk and Asher Guy of Hazelton Brahmans, and Elders Stud Stock manager Michael Smith. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
The sale topping grey heifer EL JA Alana Manso 5599/2 with vendors Kelly Staff and Helen Donald of EL JA Brahmans, with buyers Lucie-Anne Kirk and Asher Guy of Hazelton Brahmans, and Elders Stud Stock manager Michael Smith. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

The demand for quality heifers was evident at the Rocky All Stars Elite Brahman female sale today, where a EL JA Brahmans grey heifer topped the sale at $32,500.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.