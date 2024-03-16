Hazelton Brahmans snaps up top grey heifer at Rocky All Stars Elite sale

The demand for quality heifers was evident at the Rocky All Stars Elite Brahman female sale today, where a EL JA Brahmans grey heifer topped the sale at $32,500.
A total of 90 females were offered by 16 vendors, with a total of 73 sold, including three post sale, achieving a clearance rate of 81 per cent and combined sale average of $6,534. The sale achieved a gross of $477,000.
Of the 57 grey cattle offered, 47 sold for a clearance of 82 per cent and an average of $6302, while 30 of the 33 reds sold to a clearance of 90 per cent and an average of $6866.
There was plenty of interest in Les and Helen Donald's top price offering, lot 51, EL JA Alana Manso 5599/2, which was snapped up by the Kirk family of Hazelton Brahmans, Gayndah.
The 10-month-old unjoined grey polled scurred heifer was the daughter of MR 4F Accelerator and out of EL JA Victoria E Manso.
EL JA Brahmans, Theodore, sold nine out of 11 females offered for an average of $10,666.
The top priced red heifer went to Christopher McCarthy's lot 15, Stockman Red Opal 619, who was out of the same dam as last year's sale topper, Red Opal 611, which sold for $47,500.
She was purchased for $19,000 by Richard and Tammy Comiskey of Central Creek, Emerald.
The 15-month-old unjoined cherry red polled scurred IVF heifer was the daughter of Rockley Nagnar and out of Stockman Red Opal 477.
Mr McCarthy, Junction View, sold six out of seven females offered for an average of $10,250.
Bulk buyer on the day was Lindsay Dingle, who purchased six heifers to average $5416.
Full report to come.
