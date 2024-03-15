Queensland Country Life
Biosecurity risks high for producers considering renewable projects

By Kelly Mason
Updated March 15 2024 - 7:23pm, first published 4:00pm
Elgin Vale, K2 producers, Allan Kirkegard attended the forum and said he is not keen to take up any renewable energy projects on their land due to the biosecurity risks Picture: Supplied
Landholders looking to enter contracts with renewable energy companies have been warned about potential biosecurity risks during a recent AgForce forum.

