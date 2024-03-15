Biosecurity risks high for producers considering renewable projects

Landholders looking to enter contracts with renewable energy companies have been warned about potential biosecurity risks during a recent AgForce forum.
AgForce Queensland hosted the Navigating Third Party Access forum, at the town hall in Kumbia on Tuesday, with additional forums to be rolled out at locations including Mundubbera, Warwick, Millmerran, Chinchilla and Tara.
The forum provided producers with information on renewable energy projects on-farm including legal advice from Thynne and Macartney associate, Phoebe Wright, natural capital information (Agcare) from AgForce regional manager Scott Reed and insurance information, from WFI regional manager David Majoribanks.
Biosecurity considerations were a key topic and AgForce Queensland senior policy officer Dr Annie Ruttledge explained that the biosecurity act of 2014 was producers' best protection from weeds, pests and diseases being introduced on their land.
"Everyone in Queensland has a general biosecurity obligation, that includes not spreading a pest, disease or contaminant...so not only bringing it to the property but spreading it," Dr Ruttledge said.
"In the case of third party property acts, utility and renewable companies are visiting agricultural property, so they also have to comply with the general biosecurity obligation."
Dr Ruttledge told attendees that it was essential for anyone entering an agricultural property to "come clean and go clean".
She said practical biosecuirty measures including visible biosecuirty signs and QR codes could be accessed through the farm biosecurity website and used to alert visitors to precautions they should take when entering a property and that there were additional legally binding actions that could also be implemented.
"For legal protection you need a management plan in place...if you are prepared to go through with a biosecurity plan it will legally compel anyone entering your property," she said.
Elgin Vale producers Allan and Bronwyn Kirkegard attended the forum, they run 300 Santa Gertrudis breeders on their property and told Queensland Country Life that they are overwhelmed with the amount of renewable energy proposals in their area and associated biosecurity risks.
Mr Kirkegard said that they are battling rat's tail grass on a daily basis on one of their properties and that they have seen the impact of having third parties travelling in and out of the area working on renewable energy projects.
"They should have had their processes in place before they started, they is ray's tail grass over the road, which trucks are driving through" he said.
"It's the most invasive grass, it loosens the teeth of the stock so they virtually starve to death."
Ms Kirkegard said there is a responsibility of the Queensland government with regards to the biosecurity act and how it is implemented day to day with any type of renewable project.
"There are trucks driving through rate tail infested roads that needed to be cleared way before any contractors went through...the horse has already bolted," she said.
"If you go for a drive to Borumba hydro sites, and look at the roads, the trucks from the Queensland government as well as all of the private contractors using those roads, driving in and out, they are taking that rats tail everywhere.
"In the forum Scott asked the audience what their trigger was and biosecurity is ours.
"We can't have people on the property, I couldn't do it...It's not worth it.
"We have lived experience of biosecurity issues and knowing how hard and time consuming it is to manage, why would you open yourself up to more risk.
