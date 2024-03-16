Queensland Country Life
Quality Casino weaner steers top $1293 with Qld, Tablelands support

By Mark Phelps
March 16 2024 - 12:00pm
John Smith, Glen Ayr, Woodbong and his grandson Archie Holden, Roseview, Old Bonalbo, with 376kg Hereford steers that sold to $1293/head.
Steer calves sold to a top of 360c/kg live and up to $1293/head at George and Fuhrmann's annual 'day one' Hereford and Angus weaner sale on Friday.

