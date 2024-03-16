Quality Casino weaner steers top $1293 with Qld, Tablelands support

Steer calves sold to a top of 360c/kg live and up to $1293/head at George and Fuhrmann's annual 'day one' Hereford and Angus weaner sale on Friday.
The top quality weaners received good competition from both Queensland and NSW Northern Tablelands buyers appreciating the quality of the calves on offer.
Regular vendors John and Marie Smith, Glen Ayr, Woodenbong, topped the sale in both cents and dollars terms. A pen of 312kg calves made a sale high of 360c to return an average $1122. The Smith's sale topping $1293 calves were the heaviest on offer, weighing 376kg.
Glen Ayr was also judged to have the grand champion pen of the yarding, a very well grown 329kg pen that made 354c/kg.
"It's probably the best season we're ever seen," Mr Smith said. "They were ready to go."
Jim and Jan Smith, Townview, Urbenville, also had plenty of standout calves on offer, with pens selling for up to 358c for a top of $1197.
A pen of 277kg steers from Paul and Marian McKey, Bundaleer, Woodenbong, made $964.
George and Shirley Hardcastle, McPherson, Old Koreelah, also had steer calves that made 358c to return $1151.
Steers in the 300kg-plus range generally made $1000-$1190/head.
The champion pen of Angus steers were from Limpinwood, Kyogle, returning a 350c or $1005.
Tweed Air, Murwillumbah, sold 249kg Angus steers for 365c.
Weaner sales continue at Casino next Thursday and Friday (March 21-22) with 5700 outstanding quality cattle to be offered.
Thursday's 'day two' sale is dedicated to European-type cattle, with lines of very 3500 head of well-bred livestock on offer.
The Euro sale will include 1500 Charolais-cross weaner steers, 100 Limousin-cross weaner steers, 400 Simmental weaner steers, 1000 Charolais-cross weaner heifers, 300 Simmental-cross weaner heifers, and 50 Limousin-cross weaner heifers.
Friday's 2200 head 'day three' Bos Indicus sale will feature 1000 Santa/Hereford weaner steers, 300 Brangus weaner steers, and 200 first cross Brahman-cross weaner steers.
The very well bred calves are set to appeal to feedlots, backgrounders and paddock finishers.
Both the Thursday and Friday sales start at 10am (NSW time).
