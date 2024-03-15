Mobile anger now joy: Telstra admits fault, promises fast fix

Telstra has apologised to landholders who have been without mobile coverage since January 2 in The Falls area, east of Killarney, and promissed speedy restoration of the service.
The issue came to light when several landholders from The Falls area contacted Queensland Country Life after becoming frustrated with the lack of response from Telstra to their complaints about the outage.
Queensland Country Life sought comment from Telstra who initially claimed it was unaware of any issues in the area. Soon after they admitted there was a problem with the service and confirmed they would ensure the repair was undertaken swiftly. They also formally apologised to the community.
The Falls grazier Laurie Dagg said he was elated to know their plea for assistance had at last been heard.
"If it wasn't for Queensland Country Life we would still be banging our heads against the stump." he said.
"The biggest disappointment was we couldn't communicate to them their equipment was damaged, we sent a photo, wrote it out in plain English but they kept telling us it was our phones."
Mr Dagg runs around 250 Hereford and Angus cross cattle on his 147 hectare property and said the mobile outage had been costly.
He's had to drive to either Killarney or Warwick to undertake basic online tasks normally managed from his home office.
"There was a big electrical storm on January 2 and it melted part of the local tower which is about 500m away," Mr Dagg said.
"Since then there's been no mobile service and this makes it just about impossible to do business like the accounting or banking; I feel our business is down 20 per cent as we can't talk to agents and buyers then we can't sell cattle."
Mr Dagg said getting Telstra to take the issue seriously was extremely frustrating and he has now submitted a complaint to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman
Mr Dagg said the outage was especially concerning as his wife Maxine is undergoing chemotherapy.
"Maxine has cancer and the NBN keeps dropping out," he said.
"We don't have a landline and rely on the mobile to keep informed of her treatments."
Mr Dagg's neighbour Robyn Gimm is a carer and she agreed the outage was unacceptable.
"We tried everyone, we are thrilled Queensland Country Life helped us out," she said.
"It is vital that we have reliable connectivity, I care for my daughter's father-in-law and all his medical appointments and tests results go through the mobile, we also have no internet.
"To get a signal I have to walk up a hill in all weathers and hope I can get through.
"And dealing with Telstra we seem to go from pillar to post, I even went to Mr Littleproud but he couldn't seem to get them to do anything either."
Grazier Tony Lomax, 64, said he felt sometimes he had to stand on one leg and look to the heavens to get a mobile signal on his property where he runs Angus and Bazadaise cattle across 1295ha.
Mr Lomax said he was relieved to learn Telstra would speedily repair the damaged tower.
"It's good it's going to be fixed but why should we have to go the media to get action?" he said.
"They are service providers who get paid for it but are not providing a service."
Mr Lomax said while they had a booster in the house and a vehicle, they had relied on the local base station.
"Sometimes I get two bars on reception but I have to stand sticking out a leg and wave my arms about to get a signal," he said.
"It's bloody difficult, my wife Anna has to go to town to the banking as the signal is not strong enough, even if we wait late at night."
Mr Lomax said the outage had caused delays in ordering and paying for agricultural equipment and tasks which once took a few minutes took hours.
"I just tried to order a backhoe attachment for a machine but could not connect," he said.
"Anna had to go to Killarney to get reception to make the deposit and when she has an online meeting we can't do this on the farm anymore, you never know when you have enough reception."
Mr Lomax said he'd given up trying to get help from Telstra.
Telstra regional general manager May Boisen confirmed the graziers were correct and the telco would make the repair a priority.
"The Falls mobile base station is one of three Telstra sites that helps provides mobile coverage to the broader area," she said.
"Unfortunately due to issues with the antenna, this site has been off air since the ninth of January, impacting a small number of customers living in close proximity to the tower.
"Telstra apologises for the long delay in getting this site restored.
"Replacement parts have been ordered and as soon as they arrive on site, we will look to restore coverage as soon as we can."
Ms Boisen said landline services had not been impacted during this time.
"Until repairs are completed, if residents have access to a WiFi signal at home, Telstra encourages them to activate WiFi calling," she said.
"This is a free setting on most popular mobile phones and allows your mobile to use a WiFi network for calls, SMS and data.
"To find out more they can google Telstra WiFi calling or search in your settings icon on your phone."
