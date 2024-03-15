Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Cattle have taken over the streets of Eidsvold

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
March 15 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lindsay and Roslyn Payne, Graeme Pott, Bruce Hutchinson, Michelle Avery and Viv Hutchinson with one of the cows in Eidsvold. Picture: supplied
Lindsay and Roslyn Payne, Graeme Pott, Bruce Hutchinson, Michelle Avery and Viv Hutchinson with one of the cows in Eidsvold. Picture: supplied

Nearly 30 cows have appeared on the streets of Eidsvold to promote the upcoming 4th Eidsvold Cattle Drive from April 7-13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.