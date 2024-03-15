Cattle have taken over the streets of Eidsvold

Nearly 30 cows have appeared on the streets of Eidsvold to promote the upcoming 4th Eidsvold Cattle Drive from April 7-13.
Eidsvold Cattle Drive spokesperson Viv Hutchinson said there were at least 27 formply cows on the streets of Eidsvold with another one on order to be made.
"We started out with a couple of Santas and then we got a couple of studs which wanted Brahmans so we had to add a hump (to the cutouts) and then we got Speckle Park so we had to get a English breed, and then we halted it at that," she said.
"The reason we put them up was to let people know there's something happening in Eidsvold and, gee whiz, when we put these bulls up, we had a lot of response the next day from people asking what this was about.
"And, all our sister towns, they're quite chuffed that we've done something like this."
Mrs Hutchinson said people and businesses could sponsor a bull at a cost of $500 each which allowed them to have their logo on the cutout.
"It was to get people excited about the cattle drive coming to town in April and we're going to leave them up until May when Beef Week is on so travellers from down south and elsewhere coming to Rocky will see these bulls and think 'gee whiz' Queensland is a beef state, and very much focused on beef.
"Although, the reason for the cattle drive is that it's about rural and remote health."
The first cattle drive was held in 2016 and was followed by drives in 2018 and 2022.
From the three drives, nearly $120,000 has been raised for Lifeflight, the RFDS and Rotary Lodge in Bundaberg which provides affordable accommodation for patients and carers requiring hospital treatment.
Tomorrow night, the drive's fundraising campaign will be launched at the Dusk til Dust Long Table Dinner at the RM Williams Centre, Eidsvold.
Mrs Hutchinson said the drive would involve 450 head of cattle and so far 23 riders had signed up, with numbers to be capped at 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.