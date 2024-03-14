Queensland Country Life
Food safety body dismisses concerns about PFAS contamination in beef

By Judith Maizey
Updated March 15 2024 - 9:43am, first published 7:30am
Cattleman Larry Acton near the bore that supplies water contaminated with PFAS to his cattle. Picture: Judith Maizey
The independent body set up to maintain food standards in Australia and New Zealand (FSANZ) has no plans to change its neutral stance on the toxic chemical, PFAS, and introduce MRLs for PFAS in beef.

