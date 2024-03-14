Food safety body dismisses concerns about PFAS contamination in beef

The independent body set up to maintain food standards in Australia and New Zealand (FSANZ) has no plans to change its neutral stance on the toxic chemical, PFAS, and introduce MRLs for PFAS in beef.
In early February, well known and highly regarded Queensland cattleman, Larry Acton, expressed concern about PFAS getting into the food chain in Australia via beef and threatening the country's overseas markets.
In light of growing international concerns about PFAS in food, the former AgForce president suggested that maximum residue levels (MRLs) for PFAS in beef be introduced in Australia.
Mr Acton's views follow the unexpected discovery of high levels of PFAS in water from bores on a cattle property near Biloela that he and his wife, Beth, bought in April 2021, and the subsequent refusal by the company allegedly responsible for the contamination to supply clean water for their livestock.
The PFAS in the Actons' bore water and some of their neighbours is alleged to have come from fire fighting foam used at the nearby Callide power station that has leached from settling ponds into the underground aquifer.
Callide's operator, CS Energy, has willingly supplied Mr Acton and some of his neighbours clean water for their personal use and gardens, but will not supply clean water for Mr Acton's cattle as requested because of concerns that PFAS builds up in the fat tissue of cattle and has a long life.
Mr Acton said CS Energy relies on the DAF position that PFAS does not affect the health of cattle and so refuses to discuss the supply of clean water for his cattle.
The unwavering position by DAF and other government authorities in Australia is despite the fact that the EU has introduced MRLs for PFAS for a range of fresh food products including beef, as has the State of Maine in the United States.
In response to questions from Queensland Country Life, Food Safety Australia and New Zealand said, via a written statement, that it manages risks relating to contaminants in food through Standard 1.4.1 and Schedule 19 of the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code.
"Schedule 19 includes mandatory maximum levels (MLs) for specific contaminants in food which may pose a risk to public health and safety. There are currently no MLs in the code for PFAS," the statement said.
"FSANZ applies internationally accepted and best practise criteria when considering the need for MLs."
The food safety authority bases its stance on findings from the 27th Australian Total Diet Study (ATDS) which was published in December 2021 and surveyed PFAS in the Australian food supply.
The FSANZ statement goes on to say that the survey remained the most comprehensive study of PFAS in retail food conducted to date and sampled a variety of beef and beef containing products including mince, sausages, offal, hamburgers and pies.
"It provides a high level of confidence current levels of PFAS in the general Australian food supply are very low and present no public health and safety concerns relating to estimated dietary exposure for the general Australian population. Hence, FSANZ considers there is currently no need to consider establishing food regulatory measures such as MLs for PFAS in the code."
In June 2023, 18 months after the findings of the FSANZ study were released, the American chemical company, DuPont, and two related companies agreed to pay nearly $1.2 billion to settle liability claims brought by public water systems in the United States over PFAS contamination.
FSANZ said it had no current plans to undertake further surveillance of PFAS in foods, but continued to monitor developments, along with other government authorities.
SAFEMEAT partnership chair John Webster said SAFEMEAT had maintained a watching brief regarding PFAS residues and their relevance to exports since 2016 as a result of broad community interest domestically and internationally in PFAS and its associated health concerns, but it does not set MRLs.
