Young family gives pasture-raised eggs a go to help fund first rural block

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
March 21 2024 - 8:00pm
After recently purchasing Blue Sky Heritage Eggs, Jemma and Matt Dingle from Hamilton Creek are set to start selling pasture-raised eggs. Expansion plans to include more chickens and cattle are already in the pipeline. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey
After recently purchasing Blue Sky Heritage Eggs, Jemma and Matt Dingle from Hamilton Creek are set to start selling pasture-raised eggs. Expansion plans to include more chickens and cattle are already in the pipeline. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey

A young family who recently purchased a property at Hamilton Creek, around 45km south-west of Rockhampton, have just launched their own pasture-raised egg operation.

