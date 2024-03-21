Young family gives pasture-raised eggs a go to help fund first rural block

A young family who recently purchased a property at Hamilton Creek, around 45km south-west of Rockhampton, have just launched their own pasture-raised egg operation.
Jemma and Matt Dingle and their three daughters recently purchased the business name, Blue Sky Heritage Eggs, and equipment from former owners Brenda and Anthony Lipsys of Biloela.
The Dingles, both in their mid-thirties, purchased the 175 hectare property, which is just a few minutes drive from their Mount Morgan home, just before Christmas last year. They both also work in industry-based roles.
The couple both come from the land. Ms Dingle is a Mount Morgan local but grew up on cattle stations in Northern Queensland where her dad worked as a jackaroo.
Mr Dingle on the other hand hails from Mount Perry where his family run Arvale, a 3200 hectare commercial Droughtmatser operation.
The egg operation started from a passion for backyard chickens.
"I had no interest in chickens before, I got six just so that the kids could collect the eggs," Ms Dingle said.
"Then we thought we should get an incubator so that we could have baby chicks and the kids could see the circle of life and then it just went into a full-blown obsession and I think I got to 75 chickens," she said.
Eventually their rural block came up for sale which they said was priced really well per acre and still had a lot of water in the bores, despite surrounding areas and properties being very dry.
"We ended up jumping on it and then realised we have to make it pay for itself somehow and cattle are not going to pay for it as I don't think 45 head of cattle is really going to made too much of a dent," Ms Dingle said.
"We needed something that would earn a bit of money to help pay for the land, but it had to be something I could handle mostly by myself, which is not cattle, because Matt works out of town during the week."
That's where the chickens came in.
They currently have 300 chickens in their mobile caravans, but if everything worked out well they planned to increase their flock to 600 in about two months' time.
By the end of the year, they hoped they would have expanded their operation to include another mobile caravan that could house an additional 1000 chickens.
Though chickens were not quite laying yet, Ms Dingle said they were only a couple of weeks away from starting.
They chose Hyline chickens as they were less likely than some other laying breeds to have a pecking order and peck feathers out of each other.
"These girls have not touched each other, they're not the brightest, but they're really friendly and they lay really nice eggs too, nice jumbo sized eggs," Ms Dingle said.
They were still in the process of getting everything set-up and established on their property and their egg processing and packaging room was almost complete, which would allow them to complete their food accreditation.
They had already seen a big demand in town for eggs and planned to do farm gate pick-up from their home. But people were also enquiring from other localities, including Moura, Blackwater and even Middlemount (275km away).
"I know Blackwater still has a massive shortage on eggs, so we've had a lot of people ask if we can bring them out there, which is why we've had to have a bit of a plan in our heads of getting another caravan to try and meet demand," Ms Dingle said.
They were trying to stay really competitive with their eggs, with a carton of eggs between 700 to 800g in size averaging around $8 per dozen.
"We're trying to be competitive because it's not our full-time job and I don't want to over-charge people because it's so expensive right now, so if we can keep our costs down that would be ideal," Ms Dingle said.
The Dingles were also looking to run around 45 commercial Droughtmaster breeders on the same flats as the chickens, with the cattle and chickens working together to improve the land.
They planned to grow-out and sell weaners, most because the property wasn't quite big enough to turn them off as steers. They also wanted their children, aged between two and nine, to grow up raising calves.
"We're hoping to put cattle in here as well so they can help scratch the manure into the ground for us and get all the good bugs back in."
Ms Dingle said they would continue to use the temporary electric fencing for the chickens, but would like to eventually install more fixed internal fencing so they could move to a cell grazing system.
"Obviously we don't want to overgraze, and if we can do it smart enough, then hopefully it can come back really good and keep the cattle happy," she said.
