Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Boot fundraiser helping bush kids with their studies

March 15 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heather Walker holding her favoruite pair of boots for Boot Bash. Picture: Supplied
Heather Walker holding her favoruite pair of boots for Boot Bash. Picture: Supplied

Forget chocolate fundraisers, you can help raise money by wearing your best work boots today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.