Boot fundraiser helping bush kids with their studies

Forget chocolate fundraisers, you can help raise money by wearing your best work boots today.
The current cost-of-living crisis is proving a major challenge for youth from rural and regional areas, and Country Education Foundation of Australia is stepping in through its inaugural Boot Bash campaign on March 15.
Of all students that CEF supported last year, 79 per cent had to leave home to access their education or employment.
CEF CEO, Wendy Mason, said the Boot Bash campaign aimed to build awareness of the post-school education participation gap that existed between regional and metropolitan youth.
As part of the day, CEF is encouraging the public to wear their favourite boots and raise much needed funds for regional youth to realise their potential.
For first year university student Billy Hadenham, the thought of moving 540km from his home in Tuncurry, NSW, to the Gold Coast for his studies was incredibly daunting.
He is about to start his first semester of a three-year Bachelor of Clinical Sciences (Osteopathic studies) degree at Southern Cross University and needed to use his savings to cover the cost of fuel to get there, but also to buy furniture for the share house he moved into, as it was unfurnished.
He applied for a grant through CEF's local foundation in his area, which granted him enough funding to cover six months' worth of rent.
He said he was very grateful for the financial support, and that it would help set him up for success in his first semester of studies.
