Calling all outback weather forecasters, this tipping comp is for you

Reckon you can predict your local weather conditions better than the Bureau of Meteorology?
Then forget the footy, here's a tipping competition for you.
The Australian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society are encouraging as many people living in regional, rural and remote areas to get involved in its free event to predict temperatures and rainfall starting on March 23.
Former weather tipping champion turned AMOS tipping administrator Grant Beard, said the annual contest attracted passionate entrants who entered annually as well as novices who enjoyed the fun and camaraderie it offered.
A career forecaster and climate change expert, Mr Beard said the tipping contest had been held for around 20 years and the Bureau of Meteorology "really support" the event.
"You register but it doesn't coast a bean to enter," he said.
"The competition will follow the familiar format of a regular football tipping competition but instead of winners, we're looking for your predictions of minimum temperature, maximum temperature and rainfall for two predetermined 24 hours periods.
"Each week it's held at different location around the country including Queensland and Antarctica and the AMOS website has the fixture and plenty of tips."
Mr Beard said prizes would be awarded to the players with the lowest overall errors for each category at the end of the home and away season and the top eight players at the beginning of the finals period would enter the playoffs for the premiership.
"My tips are while the BoM are very good I find their winter temps a bit biased, their modelling seems to have a bias early in the season," Mr Beard said.
"So if you get a cold snap the temperatures can be a few degrees celsius out early in winter.
"And check out how their predictions for the location previously matched the actual weather report."
For Rockhampton-based stormchaser Peter Turner, the annual AMOS weather tipping event is a fun activity.
Mr Turner who owns the popular Central & North Queensland Weather and Stormchasing site on social media said it was interesting to pit yourself against people from all over the state and the country to see who could best predict the weather that week.
"I have been entering for a few years, it's a bit of fun, a bit of a challenge," he said.
"Normally I focus on NRL tipping but when I saw it online I thought it would be interesting and so I'd have a go."
Mr Turner's tips included checking out different weather sites and taking into consideration how the BoM's previous predictions had stood up against actual conditions.
"People should give it a go," he said.
Mr Beard said the 2024 tipping season would commence on Saturday and Queensland entrants should note as the event was run from Victoria it operated on Melbourne time.
He said the AMOS website featured many weather links to assist competitors.
"Forecasts need to be submitted by 8pm each Friday, Melbourne time and there are small cash prizes each week," he said.
"Plus a bigger prize and the honour and glory of winning the competition."
