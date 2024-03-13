Queensland Country Life
CPC increases capacity with sweet Barcoo River grazing country

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated March 14 2024 - 7:32am, first published 7:00am
Consolidated Pastoral Company has added the 37,921 acre property Linamar to its Isisford aggregation. Picture supplied
Consolidated Pastoral Company has added to its already impressive Isis Downs cattle breeding and backgrounding aggregation in central western Queensland with the purchase of the 15,347 hectare (37,921 acre) property Linamar.

