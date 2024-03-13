CPC increases capacity with sweet Barcoo River grazing country

Consolidated Pastoral Company has added to its already impressive Isis Downs cattle breeding and backgrounding aggregation in central western Queensland with the purchase of the 15,347 hectare (37,921 acre) property Linamar.
The adjoining property comprises of sweet, pebbly grazing country interspersed with loamy undulating downs and areas of heavy carrying black soil country that is estimated to run about 2000 backgrounder cattle.
Linamar is situated on the eastern side of the Isis Downs and was auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts GDL in September 2023, where it was passed in for $10.1 million.
CPC chief executive officer Troy Setter confirmed the recent settlement of Linamar following an approval by the Foreign Investment Review Board.
The actual sale price is undisclosed, but is understood to more than $10m
CPC has the capacity to run about 300,000 cattle on nine properties in Australia and also has ownership in two feedlots in Indonesia.
The exclusion fenced Barcoo River frontage property is noted for its buffel, Flinders and Mitchell grass pastures and features two high pressure, flowing bores.
Mr Setter said the Linamar would be used to run CPC composite backgrounder cattle, which would be sold to feedlots in southern Queensland.
The 270,000ha (667,185 acre) Isis Downs aggregation is managed by Mick Salt, while the day to day operations of Linamar will be overseen by Chris Coombes.
Located 47km south of Isisford, 120km south west of Blackall and 160km south east of Longreach, the property is in two freehold titles within the Longreach Regional Council area.
The property is protected by an exclusion fence on the boundary, except for the channel country, which is effectively protected by the neighbour's exclusion fence.
There is plentiful water from the two bores, dams, and two semi-permanent waterholes in the channels.
The average annual rainfall at Isisford is 446mm (18 inches).
Improvements include a six bedroom two story homestead set within an established garden, a four bay garage, two bedroom cottage, six bay machinery shed and workshop, storage shed, hay shed, cattle yards, and an eight stand shearing shed.
The marketing of Linamar was handled by Andrew McCallum, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
