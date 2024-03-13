Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Tuna entrepreneur wins Queensland's Rural Women's Award

Updated March 13 2024 - 3:09pm, first published 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Lamason of Little Tuna at Cairns has won big. Picture: Supplied
Kate Lamason of Little Tuna at Cairns has won big. Picture: Supplied

Cairns tuna businesswoman Kate Lamason has been named Queensland's 2024 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award winner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.