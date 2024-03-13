Tuna entrepreneur wins Queensland's Rural Women's Award

Cairns tuna businesswoman Kate Lamason has been named Queensland's 2024 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award winner.
Ms Lamason will receive a $15,000 Westpac grant and represent Queensland at the national awards in August where she has the chance to win an additional $20,000 Westpac grant.
The accountant, who runs Little Tuna with her husband in Cairns, was selected from a field of four finalists who epitomised the significant impact women have on rural industries, businesses, and communities.
Ms Lamason has broad experience across the seafood industry, not-for-profit sector and local government.
She is a graduate of the National Seafood Industry Leadership Program and is a board director for Tuna Australia.
She is the co-founder and director of Little Tuna and opened Australia's first canned tuna community since large-scale production shifted off-shore.
All finalists join a 300-strong alumni that collaboratively works to shape the perception of women in regional and rural Australia and provides a network to support their future endeavours.
The other finalists were Burdekin senior secondary agricultural science teacher Louise Nicholas, Aussie Helpers CEO Natasha Kocks from Gladstone and Gloriously Free (GF) oats founder Kylie Hollonds.
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said Ms Lamason was an inspiration to so many women in the seafood industry, including with her advocacy through Women In Seafood Australasia.
"Her example of success will add to the shining light of women's contributions to primary production in Queensland, as also exemplified by the other Queensland finalists," he said.
"That contribution is growing every year and the innovation, creativity and leadership being shown by Queensland women will help to lift our $23 billion industry to even greater heights."
Managing director of AgriFutures Australia, John Harvey, said the award was Australia's leading award in acknowledging and supporting the essential role women play in rural industries and communities.
"This announcement highlights the exceptional contributions of the four finalists and serves to highlight them as role models for the next generation of rural leaders," he said.
