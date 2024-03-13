Clermont market eases

An increased yarding this week saw 1258 head yarded on Tuesday for the Clermont prime and store sale.
Cattle were drawn mainly from the local supply area as well as the Alpha and Aramac regions.
Agents reported the yarding was dominated by good lines of prime cows and heifers as well as good runs of feeder and weaner cattle and all regular buyers were in attendance and operating.
They said the market in general had eased again on last fortnight's prices, in line with other Queensland selling centres.
Bullocks 600-750kg topped at 292c/kg to average 270c/kg, 500-600kg bullocks made to 280c/kg to average 280c/kg, feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 306c/kg to average 301c/kg while steers 300-400kg reached 325c/kg to average 269c/kg and weaner steers 200-300kgs sold to a top of 350c/kg to average 328c/kg.
Heavy cows over 520kg reached 242c/kg to average 234c/kg, 400-520kg cows reached 236c/kg to average 212c/kg, and heavy heifers made to 260c/kg to average 250c/kg. Feeder heifers 400-500kg topped at 259c/kg to average 240c/kg, heifers 300-400kg made to 280c/kg to average 241c/kg and weaner heifers 200- 300kg sold to 258c/kg to average 225c/kg.
Wyena Grazing, Wyena, Clermont, offered Droughtmaster cows weighing 580kg for 238c/kg to come back at $1381.
Arcuo Ag, Bendemeer, sold Braford cows to a top of 240c/kg for 676kg to come back at $1624, and also offered Braford heifers weighing 581kg for 254c/kg to make $1479.
Rostron Grazing, Leichardt, Aramac, sold Droughtmaster cows for 240c/kg weighing 559kg to make $1343, and also offered Droughtmaster heifers weighing 512kg selling to 253c/kg to come back at $1298.
TW and AL Kinnon, New Corry, Clermont, offered Simmental cross heifers selling to 280c/kg weighing 327kg to make $915, and also sold Simmental cross steers for 325c/kg weighing 350kg to return $1140.
R Church, Logan Downs, sold Simmental heifers for 244c/kg for 407kg to make $996, and Simmental steers weighing 397kg for 310c/kg to return $1232.
