Gympie small farmer concerned hobbyists not informed of Q fever dangers

Gympie small farmer Deb Brown is concerned small-scale producers and hobbyists are at high risk of contracting Q fever due to a lack of knowledge around the dangers it can pose.
Ms Brown grew up on a beef cattle property at Gootchie and said while she'd heard of Q fever growing up, tree-changers may not have had the same exposure if they hadn't grown up in the bush.
She first became aware of the vaccine after her sister started working in an abattoir that had vaccination in its induction program.
Ms Brown said she didn't considered getting vaccinated at the time as she wasn't working with cattle.
Fast-forward to now, she and her partner Simon Myers own a small farm at Widgee, just outside of Gympie.
"We only went for our vaccination last year due to talking with [Gympie MP] Tony Perrett who had contracted Q Fever in his younger years and urged us to go and get it done," she said.
They run 14 head of Belted Galloways, a Longhorn, and 14 head of Wiltipoll sheep at their 10ha property, breeding for personal use and selling off the excess.
"We've got breeding girls and we're often there in case there is an issue and you've got to pull the calf out so you are going to get amniotic fluid and everything all over you.
"We've only got 15 head of cattle and some sheep, it's a very small operation, but it doesn't matter whether you've got five head or 500, it could potentially get you.
"If you're going to get yourself some cows and have livestock on your property you should be covered.
"I know those primary producers who are around cattle all the time would see it as a given and can claim back as a work expense, however I feel that those hobby or small farmers would not necessarily know about the vaccine nor the effects Q fever can have on a person, and therefore would not see it as a necessity."
She said vaccination had cost them around $300 each and although the cost was not a deterrent for them personally, finding time in their schedules to get to the pre-vaccination appointments done was a challenge.
"People with small farms and hobby farms are often working off property as well, so it's sometimes not the cost, it's more the time needed to go and do it because it's over a couple of visits," she said.
"I can understand the hesitation from people to get it done.
"Not every GP administers the vaccination, in regional areas there may only be one or two, and you might have to wait weeks to get an appointment with that GP.
"You need to get the initial consultation for the skin test, then go and get blood test and then you'll have another appointment in exactly seven days hoping the skin test is okay and blood test is negative.
"I also had to follow up with the GP's office to send results and details to the register," she said.
Ms Brown also thought more should be done to help parents whose children were participating with agriculture programs at schools or cattle camp programs to be vaccinated.
Ms Brown is also president of the Gympie Show Society and said she would be willing to advocate for ag shows to make an effort to produce a campaign aimed at lifting Q fever vaccination rates in Queensland.
"I think we could put information about the Q fever vaccination in our beef schedules.
"Otherwise we could invite whoever does the vaccination in to have a stand at the show and talk to the people around the beef areas," she said.
In light our recent coverage on Q fever, including Doctors push for better Q fever vaccine, testing and rural subsidies, we are reaching out to you, our readers, to gather your thoughts and perspectives on Q fever.
If you have experienced Q fever or are hesitant to get the vaccine due to financial, time or location barriers we are keen to hear from you.
If you'd like to share your story, get in touch via email ellouise.bailey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au or call 0447 477 399.
