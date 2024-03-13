Weaner steers top at 480c at Roma store sale

A total of 8706 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 438c/kg and averaged 413c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 480c and averaged 399c, steers 280-330kg reached 442c and averaged 371c, and steers 330-400kg reached 416c and averaged 338c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 366c and averaged 311c.
Bungoona Pastoral, Bungoona, Longreach, sold Charolais steers to 474c, reaching $1508 to average $1325.
VJ and GL Packer & Sons Pty Ltd, Kurrajong, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 448c, reaching $1350 to average $1243. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 270c, reaching $1010 to average $681.
JAC Pastoral Co, Bungoona, Longreach, sold Charolais cross steers to 440c, reaching $1116 to average $1077. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 300c, reaching $1016 to average $789.
Palmer Steel Trading, Weribone, Surat, sold Brangus steers to 430c, reaching $1523 to average $1119. The Brangus heifers sold to 287c, reaching 287c $1146 to average $1039.
MD and FE Bidgood, Katoomba, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 418c, reaching $1258 to average $1200.
Thompson Business Trust, Miltonise, St George, sold Charolais cross steers to 402c, reaching $1299 to average $1270.
L Weir, Crowman, Injune, sold Simmental cross steers to 394c, reaching $1226 to average $1215. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 290c, reaching $951 to average $775.
Phillip Proctor, Warrana, Coonamble, sold Droughtmaster steers to 386c, reaching $1104 to average $969.
DG, JC and BG Gray Partnership, Abrach, Muttaburra, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 384c, reaching $1540 to average $1335.
Gooimbah Grazing Co, Kilmarnock, Injune, sold Angus steers to 360c, reaching $1449 to average $1307. The Angus heifers sold to 314c, reaching $1295 to average $1028.
PJ and MM Wade, Ravenscourt, Charleville, sold Angus cross steers to 360c, reaching $1290 to average $1160. The Angus heifers sold to 306c, reaching $1170 to average $942.
Kerri Barton T/A Hayfield Pastoral Co, Hayfield, Jundah, sold Speckle Park steers to 360c, reaching $1578 to average $1304. The Angus heifers sold to 280c, reaching $788 to average $788.
Noona Pastoral Company, Noona, Surat, sold Angus steers to 358c, reaching $1354 to average $1235.
KJ and JM Pezet, Ardnaree, Charleville, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 354c, reaching $1401 to average $1347. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 272c, reaching $900 to average $872.
John and Cathy Beitz, Westwood, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 344c, reaching $1620 to average $1596.
DT and KA York F/T, Wattle Park, Wallumbilla, sold Simbrah cross steers to 340c, reaching $1767 to average $1561.
Clifford P Duff, Ittledoo, Injune, sold Droughtmaster steers to 338c, reaching $1513 to average $1268. The Droughtmaster cross heifers sold to 256c, reaching $912 to average $912.
Burgunga Pty Ltd, Burunga, Wandoan, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 338c, reaching $1332 to average $1253.
B and S Campbell, Leeson Station, Winton, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 336c, reaching $1534 to average $1441.
WD and JE Purcell, Bridgeman Downs, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 332c, reaching $1381 to average $1367.
AE and AMJ Menzies, Yallamurra, Cooladdi, sold Brahman steers to 290c, reaching $1167 to average $927.
Barry York, Waratah, Surat, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 286c, reaching $1747 to average $1585.
George Scott, Thylungra, Quilpie, sold Angus cross steers to 286c, reaching $1543 to average $1543. The Angus cross heifers sold to 230c, reaching $946 to average $871.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 250c and averaged 180c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 300c and averaged 229c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 288c, averaging 248c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 308c, averaging 266c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 314c, averaging 251c.
Desley and Garry Ballard, Longreach, sold Charolais cross heifers to 308c, reaching $1192 to average $1051.
Donohoe Cattle Co, Wandoan, sold Angus heifers to 308c, reaching $1197 to average $1084.
MD and FE Bidgood, katoomba, Injune, sold Charolais cross heifers to 288c, reaching $973 to average $813.
AR, C and NJ Hamilton, Beresford, Taroom, sold Brangus cross heifers to 288c, reaching $927 to average $890.
Cows 330-400kg reached 170c and averaged 210c, cows 400-500kg topped at 211c, averaging 240c, cows 500-600kg topped at 231c, averaging 252c, and cows over 600kg topped at 236c, averaging 254c.
Yarrawonga Cattle Co, Wallumbilla, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 254c, reaching $1808 to average $1662.
Boxvale Cattle Co, Boxvale, Taroom, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 244c, reaching $1593 to average $1266.
