Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Cheaper market at Moreton

March 13 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cheaper market at Moreton
Cheaper market at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 353 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.