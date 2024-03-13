Cheaper market at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 353 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
Fewer cattle were penned and sold to softer demand with all classes 10 cents a kilo cheaper.
Quality weaners were scarce and sold to solid local restocker demand.
Charbray weaner steers from J Price sold for 381.2c/kg with a result of $1122/hd. PW Stark's Droughtmaster weaner heifers came in at 287.2c/kg to make $942/hd. P Dolan sold Limousin cross feeder steers at 349.2c/kg or $1273/hd.
P Dolan also sold Limousin cross feeder heifers returning 277.2c/kg with an outcome of $1044/hd. R Sticklen and J Lau sold Charolais trade heifers for 276.2c/kg resulting in $1091/hd. Angus cross pasture steers from Mt Maroon Grazing sold for 278.2c/kg or $2044/hd.
Charolais cross 8 Tooth Ox from J Collingwood came in at 260.2c/kg for a result of $1643/hd. Jenoff Pty Ltd sold Charbray medium cows at 245.2c/kg for an outcome of $1465/hd. Angus cross heavy cows from R and H Milner made 247.2c/kg or $1698/hd.
J and J Spreadborough sold Charolais heavy cows at 247.2c/kg returning $1928/hd. Brangus bulls from R and H Milner sold 251.2c/kg with an outcome of $1846/hd.
