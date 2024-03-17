Match made in heaven at ladies day

Finding love isn't front of mind for most country rugby players.
But when Rowan Muhldorff headed to Goondiwindi for the Emu's annual Ladies Day, mutual friends introduced him to school teacher by the name of Hannah Bailey.
Love blossomed far beyond one match and they entered their newlywed season when they said I do on January 5.
Hannah, from Brookstead, and Rowan from Dalby, were married at Gips Restaurant at Toowoomba by celebrant Sam Capewell.
"We both just loved it (the location)," Hannah said.
"We loved that we could get married in a garden."
Their day was said to be classic and timeless, reflecting their own relationship, and was planned to work with school holidays.
Their photographer was Ange Stirling, who worked alongside videographers Short Flix Media.
Hair needs were catered for by Bec BNVS, make up was done by Kylie Nolan and flowers from the Toowoomba Flower Market.
Hannah's dress was Jacqueline May Bridal and featured handmade rose details.
The couple and their guests danced the night away to The Baker Boys.
