Can a claim for property still be made when promises are broken?

After the death of the Plaintiff's father, his mother decided to close the dairy, which operated on the farm. She instead set up a beef cattle operation and leased some of the lots that formed part of the property. The Plaintiff claimed that his mother encouraged him to continue to work on the farm on the understanding that he would receive the portion of the farm that had been leased (Subsequent Promises). The farm comprised 21 lots and the Plaintiff claimed he was promised 13 of the lots as well as part of another lot (the Leased Lots) which were predominantly located north of a road that divided the property.