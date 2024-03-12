Steers strong at Kilcoy

Hayes and Co yarded a total of 528 head of the inaugural Kilcoy special store sale held at the Kilcoy Showgrounds on Saturday.
Cattle were drawn from all local areas in the Brisbane Valley, South Burnett and Wide Bay regions.
Agents reported the market was fully firm to slightly dearer for weaner and restockers steers with 281 steers averaging $1100/head.
The market for cows and calves and breeder type heifers was reported also fully firm to slightly dearer.
Local buyers were present but travelled buyers were particularly strong with the majority of steers going to Tambo, Augathella, Muckadilla, Roma and Meandarra.
Fat cows were also fully firm with multiple processors in attendance.
A Quail sold Charbray fat cows for $1410.
Gilby Kilcoy Pty Ltd sold Brahman fat cows for $1390.
K and L Dall sold Brahman fat cows for $1390.
Droughtmaster cross restocker steers from S Kupfer sold for $1460.
R and L Aitken sold Droughtmaster restocker steers for $1400.
B and S Parker sold Droughtmaster restocker steers for $1390.
Charbray restocker steers from Gald Pastoral sold for $1390.
M Grant sold Santa weaner steers for $1270.
Terradonna Transport sold Charbray light weaner steers for $1100.
Charbray light weaner steers from M Vidoni sold for $1050.
B Draper sold Charbray heifers running with bull for $1410.
Charbray heifers ready to join from T Behrens sold for $1170.
SE and BM Behrens sold Charbray heifers ready to join for $1170.
Braford cross cows and calves from CJ Heit sold for $1560.
