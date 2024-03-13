'The sickest I can remember ever being': Tony Perrett shares Q fever story

Tony Perrett was assisting heifers to calve on his Kilkivan property in 2007.
Three weeks later he fell ill with Q fever.
The current Gympie MP and Queensland shadow minister for agriculture hopes sharing his story will prompt others to consider vaccination.
He was born and bred around cattle so was always aware of Q fever, but never understood the seriousness and ramifications of it until he ended up bed-bound and feverish.
"I was healthy one day and couldn't get out of bed the following day, it just hit me overnight, and it was certainly the sickest I can remember ever being in my life."
He was 37 at the time and said although he was lucky not to develop a chronic case, he felt symptoms return whenever he was tired or run down for a long time afterwards.
"Whenever I got tired or run down, I believe that I used to get symptoms again, so I would break out into hot and cold sweats, and that happened for many months, if not years afterwards."
He considered himself lucky he never landed in the hospital, unlike one of his contract musterers who did, after catching Q fever.
Following his experience, he encouraged his wife to get vaccinated and later his two daughters when they were old enough to receive it as the family were running a couple of thousand head at their property.
"I am a strong advocate for anyone that maybe susceptible to picking up Q fever to get the vaccination."
He said after catching Q fever and talking to others about it, he was surprised by how many people actually said they'd had it.
He also suspected there were people who had been ill at one time or another, not realising that they'd actually had Q fever. He said his case was only diagnosed because he had lots of testing done by an infectious disease specialist.
Mr Perrett said the federal government ran a free vaccination program for high risk industries between 2001 and 2006.
"I could have actually got vaccinated but I just never got around to getting it done and that really frustrated me.
"Anyone who I come in contact with that may be in a high risk category, I certainly encourage them to get tested and if they test negative, to get the vaccination."
Between 200 and 400 cases of Q fever are identified in Queensland each year but the uptake of vaccination is impacted by the cost and wait times.
Mr Perrett thought there was merit in assisting with subsidies, particularly those in high risk professions or areas, to access the vaccine.
"Anything that can aid the vaccination in a positive way I am in full support of," he said.
He was asked if he would advocate or support for further funding for researchers looking into a new vaccine that could be used in a mass vaccination program.
"I would advocate for further funding, anything that can deal with the issue and lessen the impact on human health makes sense, so happy to be an advocate for that absolutely," he said.
In light our recent article Doctors push for better Q fever vaccine, testing and rural subsidies, we are reaching out to you, our readers, to gather your thoughts and perspectives on Q fever.
If you have experienced Q fever or are hesitant to get the vaccine due to financial, time or location barriers we are keen to hear from you.
If you'd like to share your story, get in touch via email ellouise.bailey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au or call 0447 477 399.
