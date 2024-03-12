Darling Downs producers taking grass fed beef from paddock to plate

Darling Downs-based grass finished paddock-to-plate beef brand Budgee Valley Beef continues to go from strength to strength as more consumers abandon major supermarkets.
Third generation producer, Matt McCarthy and his partner Karla Johnston, operate their business Budgee Valley Beef, from their 182 hectare property Ascot Park at Budgee, just south of Toowoomba.
Prior to Matt's ownership of the property in 2022, Ascot Park thrived as a successful dairy farm and jersey stud, managed by his parents Steve and Jenny.
Matt's family milked cows on the property from 1941 to 2018.
Under Matt's guidance and with the support of his partner Karla and baby daughter Eleanor, the farm underwent a transformation, focusing on the breeding of high-quality beef cattle, including Angus and the distinctive Speckle Park breed.
Matt said their passion for raising best-practice cattle, nutrition, and sustainable farming practices, propelled their drive to establish their paddock-to-plate brand.
"Six years ago, the dairy cattle departed and then my dad got into breeding beef cattle and after I purchased the family farm in 2022, we got into it a lot more heavily in the last two and half years," Mr McCarthy said.
At the peak of their beef transition, Mr McCarthy said they brought in 150-180 head of Angus and Speckle Park cattle.
"Our aim is to breed cattle that are good to work with and quiet and docile, which is one main thing, but then you probably want something that fattens quick as well," he said.
"What I like about the Angus is that they're a stock standard breed that is very popular and a high demand sort of beast.
"I wanted to try breeding the Speckles just because they were a new and exciting breed and they were sort of popular at the time.
"Both breeds run on their own and we've got two separate herds operating at the moment."
Currently, the family are running around 300 head of cattle on-farm, including 120 breeders.
Matt said the idea of Budgee Valley Beef started when they had family and friends interested in purchasing meat from them.
"We started marketing some of our beasts originally on social media and I think we sold 20 beasts over a two month period to 50 different people," he said.
"Soon after, the demand started to grow and we're getting lots of good feedback.
"From a consumer perspective, it's pretty hard to get quality, grass-finished beef because everything is most likely grain-finished in the supermarkets."
For the cattle that are selected for their market, Mr McCarthy said they aim to have their beasts dress 200 kilograms and aged anywhere from 13 to 16 months.
"Our idea is to sell the whole beast and we also offer a quarter half and a whole beast option," Matt said.
"One of our options is the budgee taster box, which is kind of like one sixteenth of a beast and it's for generally first time customers on a budget or they just want to see what the meats like.
"All our products are cryovac packed and it's all got a label on it with the weight and what it is. It's very user friendly when you get home."
Mr McCarthy said their beef is butchered in Pittsworth at a licensed abattoir.
"We've got a courier service that takes our beef from Armidale to as far north as Emerald, and all of the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast areas and then right out to St. George Surat and Roma area.
"Some of those areas are a weekly run or a fortnightly service.
"The aim is and always has been just to sell what we produce and not to grow it sort of outside of our means."
Budgee Valley Beef website launched back in January this year and Mr McCarthy said the customer response has been overwhelming.
"It'll be good to see in six or 12 months where we're at, but we've been getting a small stream of return customers in the last couple of weeks.
"We've probably had four customers that have bought a taster box and they've returned and bought a quarter beast.
"Another positive aspect of our business is that our prices for our meat are set all year round, so customers know what they're getting."
As the property still had the dairy infrastructure in place in terms of cultivation, irrigation and stripped paddock grazing, Mr McCarthy said it meant an easy transition and that all their cattle were stripped grazed on perennial pastures.
"The pasture that we have at the moment is more of a winter active variety, but it does grow through the summer," he said.
"The mixed pasture variety we have at the moment is lucerne, chicory, rye grass, prairie grass, red and white clover.
"We've got good black soil and we also do a lot of hay and silage of our own as well, so whilst we strip graze during a favourable season, when it's wet, all the cows come off those paddocks and we feed them hay and silage. The same is during the dry season."
Matt is also a licensed builder and operates a commercial building company in Toowoomba and Brisbane.
Despite the demands of running a successful business for 15 years, Matt said he remains hands-on in the day-to-day operations of the farm, ensuring the highest standards in every aspect of our beef production.
"I've managed to make it work and my partner Karla is pretty crucial in the beef business in setting up the website, marketing, the logistics between the butcher, courier and clients," Mr McCarthy said.
